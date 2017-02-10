CCU roundup: Softball team opens season with loss to Alabama, win over Youngstown State

Softball
The Coastal Carolina softball team split a pair of games Friday at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, losing to Alabama 6-0 and beating Youngstown State 5-1.
The Chanticleers’ Devin Wallace tossed a one-hitter and Kassidy Smith and Timi Tooley drove in two runs each in the night cap.
Coastal didn’t get a hit against the Crimson Tide.
Men’s tennis
(At) Coastal Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3: The Chants edged the Seahawks.
Women’s golf
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The Coastal Carolina women’s golf team shot 15-over 303 and was tied for 10th place after the first round of the Seminole Match Up.
The Chants were 25 shots behind leader South Carolina.
Coastal’s Malene Krolboll Hansen was tied for 29th (74), Victoria Parker was tied for 34th (75), Stephanie Henning was tied for 43rd (76), Marie Lunackova was tied for 49th (78) and Barbora Bakova was tied for 58th (80).
