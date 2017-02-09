CCU softball team hosting three teams in season-opening tournament

The Coastal Carolina softball team begins the 2017 season by hosting the eighth annual Kickin’ Chicken Classic at the Coastal Carolina Softball Field from Friday through Sunday.
Four games both Friday and Saturday will be played from 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., and the final two games are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. On Friday, CCU will face No. 7 Alabama at 3 p.m. and Youngstown State at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, it will face Youngstown State at 3 p.m. and Towson State at 5:30 p.m., and on Sunday it will face Alabama again at 12:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and spectators are asked to park in the GG Lot (U.S. 501 entrance) and YY Lot (S.C. 544 entrance) for the tournament. Shuttles will be running approximately every 10 minutes.
CCU women begin
The Coastal Carolina women’s golf team begins its 2017 spring season Friday through Sunday at the Florida State Match Up at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla. The Chants will play five tournaments prior to their debut in the Sun Belt Conference championship.
Three-time Big South Conference coach of the year Katie Quinney, in her eighth season, has experience on the roster with senior Barbora Bakova of Czech Republic, who has five career top-five and 14 top-20 finishes.
Junior Malene Krolboll Hansen of Denmark has a career 73.43 stroke average and had a 71 stroke average in the fall, and has seven career top-five finishes and 16 top-20 finishes. Junior Damla Bilgic of Turkey transferred from Iowa Western Community College, and sophomore Marie Lunackova of the Czech Republic has a 75.10 stroke average with five top-20 finishes in 13 events.
