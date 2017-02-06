Former Dillon High star dismissed from Coastal Carolina football team

Quarterback Avery McCall enrolled at Coastal Carolina with impressive credentials and high expectations, but it appears his career with the Chanticleers football team will be short-lived.
Coastal Carolina has dismissed McCall from the team for not living up to his responsibilities associated with the program’s standard of behavior known as BAM (Be A Man), according to CCU associate athletics director/media relations Mike Cawood.
Head coach Joe Moglia has described BAM principles as “standing on your own two feet, taking responsibility for yourself, treating others with dignity and respect, and living with the consequences of your actions.”
The Dillon High product played in just two games as a true freshman this past season and had six carries for 2 yards while also completing both of his pass attempts for 56 yards.
McCall was one of seven quarterbacks used by Coastal Carolina in 2016, and his action was limited by a wrist injury incurred early in the season.
McCall was a star in high school, becoming the first player in South Carolina history to win four consecutive state high school championships as a starting quarterback.
McCall may remain a student at the university.
CCU has six quarterbacks on its 2017 spring roster, including rising junior Josh Stilley, who began the 2016 season as the starter before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the third game.
Additionally, CCU’s 2017 signing class includes Syracuse graduate transfer Austin Wilson, who enrolled in January, and incoming freshman Darius Harper of Knoxville, Tenn.
In addition to McCall, tight end A.J. Sattinger had one year of eligibility remaining but graduated in December and chose not to return to the team, Cawood said. Sattinger played in all 12 games this past season and had eight receptions for 91 yards.
