CCU men’s soccer releases 2017 signing class

The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team released its 2017 signing class Thursday.
Below is the press release from the Chanticleers’ athletic department:
Coastal Carolina University men's soccer head coach Shaun Docking has released the 2017 signing class for the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champions.
Thorhallur Knuttson, Idan Cohen, Omer Priouv, Alex Ierides, Romario Piggott, Garrett Lillie and Carlos Becerra are new additions for the 2017 Chanticleers.
The Chants also will have Konstantinos Louvaris, Arnor Gudmundsson and Kervin Fidel on the field this season after completing their one year residency at CCU.
Thorhallur "Toti" Knuttson / Reykjavik, Iceland Club Team: Current U-21 Icelandic National Team
A 5'-10" forward/attacking midfielder, Knuttson has played for the U-21 Icelandic National team and also played for Stjarnan's U-19 team where he was a member of the U-19 Icelandic Cup title. Following the title match he was awarded the U-19's Best Player of the Year award for Stjarnan.
Idan Cohen / Tel Aviv, Israel Club Team: Current U-21 Israeli National Team
Cohen, a 5'-11" defender, was a member of the U-16 through U-19 Israeli National Teams and has recently been added to the U-21 National Team. He scored an international goal against Portugal. Cohen was also team captain for the Hapoel Tel Aviv team when he was 18, leading the team to the Israel League Cup.
Omer Priouv / Ramat Gan, Israel Club Team: Former Israeli U-19 National Team
Prouv is a 6'-1" defender who grew up playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv youth teams. He has played for the U-19 Israeli National team and has played against international teams from France, Portugal and Spain.
Alex Ierides / Nicosia, Cyprus Club Team: U-21 Cyprus National Team
Ierides was the youngest starting forward (5'-9") in the Cyprus National Team second division. He also played for AOEL FC U-21 team.
Romario "Roma" Piggott / Arraijan, Panama Club Team: Former U-20 Panama National Team Player
Roma stands 5'-9" and is another talented forward/attacking midfielder. He is transferring to CCU from Ancilla Community College where he was ranked fifth in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for goals scored (24) and fourth for total points (34 points). He was named First Team All-America by the NJCAA.
Garrett Lillie / York, Maine Club Team: Seacoast United U-18 Academy
A 6'-0" defender from the state of Maine, was the captain for the Seacoast U-19 Academy team. He attended the US National '99 Training Centers and has helped his team to nine clean sheets in 11 games so far this season.
Carlos Becema Gomez / West Jordan, Utah Club Team: '98 ODP Region IV Team
Gomez comes to CCU as a midfielder from Utah. He was a member of the '98 ODP team and a Region IV player. He scored 12 goals for his club team and is a two-time State Champion.
Konstantinos Louvaris / Nicosia, Cyprus Club Team: Former U-18 Cyprus National Team
Louvaris is another of the talented midfielders making his debut this fall. He sat out the 2016 season. Louvaris has played for Olympiakos Nicosia and with AC Omonoia Nicosia where he served as team captain and helped lead the team to the U-17 Championship.
Arnor Gudmundsson / Mosfellsbaer, Iceland Club Team: Former U-19 Icelandic Team
Arnor is a 6'-1" vocal leader and defender that will be making his debut this fall. He sat out the 2016 season at CCU. Besides playing with the U-19 Icelandic National Team, Arnor has played with IA Akranes.
Kervin Fidel / San Jose, Coasta Rica Club Team: Former U-20 Costa Rican National Team
Kervin stands 6'-2" and plays defender. He makes his debut this fall after sitting out the 2016 season. Before his playing days with the U-20 Costa Rican National team, he spent his youth playing with LD Alajuelense.
"We are very excited about this year¹s recruiting class, and a big Congratulations to our staff and CCU for working very hard to be able to have these guys join our Nationally ranked program here at CCU," Docking said."
The Chanticleers had two players that joined the program during the spring. Aaron Kleinhart will be a defender on the Chants top-rated defense while Spencer Ward will work in the goal.
"This group of outstanding student athletes will be able to not only add, but strengthen last years squad, as we look to get back to the NCAA tournament again this coming Fall! Each individual has the chance to help us straight away, and encompasses our definition of "student athlete" here at Coastal Carolina University very well. We welcome all these new guys to our very close and goal driven "family" squad and we are very excited to get started straight away!"
Comments