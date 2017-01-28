CCU men's basketball hosts Texas State

Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis is honored with a ball signifying his 800th win as a coach before the start of the Chants game against Texas State Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway. The Chants lost a nail bitter 52-50 to the Bobcats.
Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis reacts to a call during the Chants’ 52-50 loss toTexas State during the second half Saturday.
Coastal Carolina center Josh Coleman (32) fights for a loose ball during the Chants 52-50 loss toTexas State during 1st half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Texas State guard Marlin Davis (23) takes a shot over Coastal's Shivaughn Wiggins (10) during 1st half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Coastal Carolina guard Colton Ray-St Cyr (45) drives to the basket against Texas State defender Kavin Gilder-Tilbury (1 ) during 1st half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Coastal Carolina forward Amidou Bamba (15) drives to the basket against Texas State during the Chants 52-50 loss to Texas State during 1st half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Coastal Carolina center Amidou Bamba (15) defends the basket against Texas State during 2nd half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Coastal Carolina guard Colton Ray-St Cyr (45) drives to the basket against Texas State defender Nijal Pearson (22) during 2nd half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Coastal Carolina guard Jaylen Shaw (5) drives to the basket against Texas State during the Chants 52-50 loss Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Coastal Carolina guard Colton Ray-St Cyr (45) drives to the basket late in the 2nd half during the Chants 52-50 loss toTexas State Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Texas State forward Immanuel King (33) and Coastal Carolina forward Demario Beck (20) battle for a rebound during 2nd half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
Coastal Carolina guard Shivaughn Wiggins (10) drives to the basket against Texas State during 2nd half action Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.
