CCU loses nail-biter with Texas State, falls to .500 in Sun Belt play

Coastal Carolina is finding out how tough the Sun Belt Conference really is.
A four-game conference win streak did have the Chanticleers riding high, but now three straight losses have brought them back down a peg – the latest a close 52-50 loss Saturday to Texas State in which Coastal Carolina and the Bobcats battled to the wire at the HTC Center.
“This is the Sun Belt Conference; it’s not going to give you any mercy,” said Chants head coach Cliff Ellis, whose team previously beat Texas State 60-53 on the road. “Like I’ve said, this is our first time out and it’s tough. Those are the things we have to learn from and have to know that, hey, this is a league that’s very unforgiving so you have to bring it every night.”
The difference Saturday, Ellis said, was the 18 turnovers the Chants committed. Texas State turned those into 21 points. CCU, meanwhile, forced 14 turnovers and managed to turn them into just seven points.
And while the turnovers hurt, the Chants did have a chance to win the game as the clock dwindled down. But three missed free throws for CCU didn’t help, and the Bobcats took advantage en route to the win.
“First of all, give Texas State credit. It was a defensive battle the entire game. Our defense was good enough to get the win, and their defense got them the win,” Ellis said. “I really felt like when you looked at the game, there were too many turnovers that were unnecessary. Eighteen turnovers, you can’t do that at home – they turned them into baskets and they got 12 offensive rebounds and we got seven. When you look at that, that’s basically nine possessions that we gave up.
“And we didn’t do a good job at the foul line. We had a chance to win it, but we didn’t make our foul shots. When you don’t make your foul shots down the stretch, you’re liable to get beat and that’s what happened. You have to give them credit for that.”
Chants junior forward Demario Beck had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and the Cochran, Ga., native’s field goal with just over two minutes remaining gave Coastal Carolina a 49-48 lead. Beck was fouled on the play but missed the ensuing free throw that could have gave the Chants a two-point advantage.
A made jumper by Kavin Gilder-Tilbury then gave Texas State a 50-49 lead with 1:20 to play before CCU senior Shivaughn Wiggins hit one of two shots from the charity stripe to even the score at 50.
After that, Nijal Pearon nailed a shot with 17 seconds left to put the Bobcats ahead by the final margin as Coastal Carolina couldn’t do anything in its final possession en route to the loss.
“We settled and were not tough enough,” Ellis said of the final minutes. “Just not smart; we got out-toughed. … It was the same type of game as we saw at their place.”
Along with Beck’s solid performance, the Chants were paced by Elijah Wilson once again as he put up 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting including a 4-of-6 effort from the 3-point line. Shivaughn Wiggins put up 10 points off the bench but committed a season-high five turnovers, and Jaylen Shaw scored nine for CCU.
“I thought [Beck] did a good job, but we were struggling. He did battle and gave us the effort,” Ellis said. “But again, I think if we make free throws, don’t turn the ball over and rebound better we’d be smiling. But we didn’t do those things.”
It was certainly a competitive game with the lead changing hands on 15 occasions and the score was tied 11 times.
And Ellis and his team knows that being in the Sun Belt Conference will bring a battle every night, and feels they have to figure some things out to turn around a 4-4 start in conference play.
“We’re in the Sun Belt conference and what we have to understand is this is a grind,” he said. “We have to figure out where we are; we’ve been a Big South team. We didn’t have two, three years to prepare for it; we walked right into it. Having said that, we have to know that every team is going to bring it.”
That will be the case Monday as the Chants turn around and host UT Arlington in a tough match.
“This is the real deal coming in here Monday. This is the real deal,” Ellis said. “We’re [not] going to cry over spilled milk, we’re going to have to pick it up. This is a big test; mentally, a big test for this basketball team. Because they have a test Monday, I tell you that.”
