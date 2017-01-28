De’Angelo’s Draft Diary (Second entry): I’m 210 pounds … I’m not a fullback.

Coastal Carolina graduate and all-time rushing leader De’Angelo Henderson of Summerville is working with sports writer Alan Blondin to provide The Sun News with a diary entry fortnightly through the NFL Draft from April 27-29. He is training for three months at the Michael Johnson Performance sports complex in McKinney, Texas, participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl all-star game on Jan. 21 at StubHub Center at California State University, has been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and has CCU’s Pro Day on March 31.
Jan. 28 Diary Entry:
I just recently got back from California. I was in Los Angeles for a week for the NFLPA game. I had a ball. It was awesome. I’ve never been that far west so to be able to get out there and see that part of the country was nice. They had us at a fancy hotel, Terranea Resort. It was right on the water and had some nice homes right beside it. I had a view of the water outside my balcony so every morning I woke up I had a chance to see sunrise. It was good just to see something different. I roomed with Duke cornerback Breon Borders, and he actually played high school ball with my CCU teammate Kamron Summers, so that was pretty cool that we had a mutual friend.
I started my mornings around 6:30. It was long days. I’d kind of compare it to camp. Meetings started around 7:30, practices were around noon or 1 and lasted about two or three hours. We had informational meetings so every day we talked about different topics. One day was about financial investments and not spending too much money and having a financial representative and people to help you monitor your money. It was good and really helpful and I took a bunch of notes to remind myself about what we talked about.
After that we’d meet with scouts for two or three hours. A few times I thought I was done and I’d get to my room and my phone would start ringing and I’d go back and talk with some more. They were scouts from everywhere – NFL and CFL scouts. I didn’t speak with any CFL Scouts. I believe every team had a scout there. I had the pleasure of talking to a good majority of them, not everybody but just about everybody. When you get there they know who you are. I was definitely blessed and fortunate to even be thought of to play in a game like that with those guys. I met some people that I’ll definitely keep in touch with.
I definitely got some good quality reps in practice. A lot of scouts were at practices. We had GMs, we had a couple owners there. To be able to perform in front of them and let them see I can compete with anybody at any level, I think that’s something that will benefit me. There’s no doubt in my mind I can compete and play with these guys. We had some really talented players who played in the game, some guys who played big-time ball, NAIA, Division II and Power Five conferences.
Cadillac Williams was my running back coach. He was pretty cool but he did some things I disagreed with. He tried to make me a fullback, which was just awkward. He really got upset and mad when I couldn’t perform to the level he wanted me to. I explained to him I’m not a fullback. I’m 210 pounds. I’m not a fullback. We had a fullback from BYU. So I didn’t understand particularly why he was expecting me to go in there and blow up 240-pound linebackers. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll stick my head in there and do all I can. But he had this whole different perception of what he wanted me to do. Personally, I don’t think he did a good job of utilizing me to the best of my ability. He got upset and didn’t play me a lot. I only got one carry for 14 yards and one catch for 7 yards. He came in at halftime and said I’m just going to play the guys I think want to play. I thought that was wrong for him to assume I don’t want to play when you have me in a position I know nothing about.
Throughout the whole week of practice I was at running back, then late in the week they put in this package, they wanted me to be a blocker or something like that. I’m always open to doing different things to help the team, but his criticism came more because I wasn’t performing to the level he expected me to. I tried to do the best I could. I don’t play fullback and there are things about that position I don’t know. I’ve been a halfback for the past five years. I wasn’t expecting to get 20 carries or anything like that, but my whole perception of an all-star game is to get everybody in, let everybody get their reps.
Practice was great. I feel I showcased everything I have to bring to the table at practice. In terms of live game reps. I feel I could have been utilized more and done more things, but I can only control what I can control and that’s not when they put me in and when they don’t. It was a good experience though.
The only thing I really did outside of football in California was I went to the pool and hot tub a few times. One of my good friends actually came up there, Brandon Shell. He went to South Carolina and is from my area and went to Goose Creek High School. He had played in the PA game and was part of a leadership council there.
I’m glad to be back in Texas, get back to training and be with the guys again. We’ve formed like a real strong friendship, close bond and family atmosphere with these guys. I’ve had a chance to hang out with former CCU teammate Patrick Hall. Saturday after I get done training or Sunday I’ll meet up with him. We’ll grab a bite to eat or hang out. Pat Hall is one of my good friends. He’s a real good guy. When I first met him at Coastal it was an instant connection and instant bond. I’m really glad he’s in this area. We talk about life and talk about football.
I’m still excited about the training. The results are something you can see right now, and I’m so excited to see what the end results are going to be. I feel myself getting stronger, feel myself getting faster and feel my body changing already, and we have about five weeks left with all this stuff.
