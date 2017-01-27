CCU week in review: Men drop pair, fall to fifth in Sun Belt Conference

The story
Men: Two losses (Georgia State, Georgia Southern) have the Chants on a skid after winning four straight in Sun Belt Conference play and they now sit tied for fifth place at 4-3.
Women: The Chants split a pair of Sun Belt Conference games, starting with a 73-67 win at Georgia State last Saturday before a tough 70-41 home loss to UT Arlington on Thursday.
Shining moment
Men: Trailing by as much as 16 against Georgia Southern, CCU cut its deficit to seven points in the second half but that was as close as it would get before falling 91-80.
Women: The win over Georgia State gave the Chants three victories in their past four games before falling to UTA to give CCU a 3-5 conference mark.
Highlight reel
Men: Colton Ray St-Cyr put up a double-double with game-high totals of 20 points and 12 rebound in the loss at Georgia State.
Women: Kennedy Archer was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line as she put up 18 points and dished out four assists in the win over Georgia State.
Star power
Men: Ray St-Cyr averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two losses.
Women: Jas Adams averaged 14.5 points in the Chants’ two games and put up a season-high 23 points against Georgia State.
Making a statement
Men: N/A.
Women: “We’ve got to collect ourselves. We need to learn from this, put it behind us and focus our energy on [our next opponent] Texas State.” – CCU head coach Jaida Williams after Thursday’s loss to UTA.
Max McKinnon: 843-626-0302, @mmckinnonTSN
Weekly scores
Men
Saturday: Georgia State 76, Coastal Carolina 56
Monday: Georgia Southern 91, Coastal Carolina 80
Women
Saturday: Coastal Carolina 73, Georgia State 67
Thursday: UT Arlington 70, Coastal Carolina 41
By the numbers
18
Total turnovers committed in the CCU men’s two losses
37.6
Total shooting percentage for the Chanticleer men during the week
5
Double figure scorers for the CCU men in the loss to Georgia Southern
13
3-pointers hit by the Chanticleer women in their two games
49
Total turnovers committed by the CCU women
