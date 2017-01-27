Coastal Carolina

CCU week in review: Men drop pair, fall to fifth in Sun Belt Conference

By Max McKinnon

The story

Men: Two losses (Georgia State, Georgia Southern) have the Chants on a skid after winning four straight in Sun Belt Conference play and they now sit tied for fifth place at 4-3.

Women: The Chants split a pair of Sun Belt Conference games, starting with a 73-67 win at Georgia State last Saturday before a tough 70-41 home loss to UT Arlington on Thursday.

Shining moment

Men: Trailing by as much as 16 against Georgia Southern, CCU cut its deficit to seven points in the second half but that was as close as it would get before falling 91-80.

Women: The win over Georgia State gave the Chants three victories in their past four games before falling to UTA to give CCU a 3-5 conference mark.

Highlight reel

Men: Colton Ray St-Cyr put up a double-double with game-high totals of 20 points and 12 rebound in the loss at Georgia State.

Women: Kennedy Archer was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line as she put up 18 points and dished out four assists in the win over Georgia State.

Star power

Men: Ray St-Cyr averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two losses.

Women: Jas Adams averaged 14.5 points in the Chants’ two games and put up a season-high 23 points against Georgia State.

Making a statement

Men: N/A.

Women: “We’ve got to collect ourselves. We need to learn from this, put it behind us and focus our energy on [our next opponent] Texas State.” – CCU head coach Jaida Williams after Thursday’s loss to UTA.

Weekly scores

Men

Saturday: Georgia State 76, Coastal Carolina 56

Monday: Georgia Southern 91, Coastal Carolina 80

Women

Saturday: Coastal Carolina 73, Georgia State 67

Thursday: UT Arlington 70, Coastal Carolina 41

By the numbers

18

Total turnovers committed in the CCU men’s two losses

37.6

Total shooting percentage for the Chanticleer men during the week

5

Double figure scorers for the CCU men in the loss to Georgia Southern

13

3-pointers hit by the Chanticleer women in their two games

49

Total turnovers committed by the CCU women

