Coastal Carolina women’s basketball hits bump with Sun Belt loss to UT Arlington

It just wasn’t their night.
The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell behind to UT Arlington early on Thursday before the Blaze eventually ran away for a 70-41 Sun Belt Conference win and season sweep over the Chanticleers at the HTC Center.
But CCU doesn’t plan on letting it get them down.
"We’ve got to collect ourselves," said Chants coach Jaida Williams, whose team previously fell to UTA 60-58 on Dec. 31. "We need to learn from this, put it behind us and focus our energy on [our next opponent] Texas State."
Coastal Carolina (8-10, 3-5) did go back-and-forth with the Blaze out of the gate, but UTA went on a 12-3 run to close out the first quarter leading the Chants by 13. The Blaze wouldn’t surrender the lead the rest of the way, leading by as much as 31 and cruising to the win.
Four players finished in double figures for UTA (14-4, 7-1) with Crystal Allen leading the way with a game-high 12 points. Christina Devers scored 11 off the bench for the Blaze, while Rebekah VanDijk and Cierra Johnson put up 10 points apiece.
Only one player scored in double figures for CCU as Rachael Gregory put up 11 points, while Ced Gibson and Alexis Robinson followed with seven points each. DJ Williams got in foul trouble, finishing with five personal fouls and scoring three points in just four minutes.
UTA controlled the game from down low, outrebounding the Chants 38-30 and outscoring them 30-10 inside the paint. The Blaze also went 19-of-22 on free throws, while CCU was 12-for-21 from the charity stripe.
The Chants – who had won three of their last four prior to Thursday’s loss – will look to get things back on track as they hit the hardcout again Saturday for a meeting with Texas State.
"I think our student-athletes were on a roll coming into tonight’s game," Jaida Williams said. "I thought our focus was a little lax in practice this week and it showed. We just have to bounce back and get where we need to be."
