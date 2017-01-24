Former CCU quarterback Ross gets another shot at pro football

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Alex Ross has signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, according to a press release from the team.
Ross, who stands 6-foot-1, is the Big South Conference’s all-time lead in total offense (11,482 yards), and holds Chanticleer career all-time passing marks in completions (760), attempts (1,174), yards (9,918), yards per game (211.0), touchdowns (72) and completion percentage (.647).
“Alex enjoyed a very successful college career and possesses the kind of unique quarterbacking skills that make him well-suited to our game,” GM and head coach Wally Buono said in press release on the team’s website. “Competition at every position on the field is critical in building a championship team and we look forward to seeing what Alex has to offer when he is up for mini-camp in April.”
Following his career at Coastal, Ross signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons and attended training camp with the squad in 2016.
Other quarterbacks on the Lions’ roster include former Saginaw Valley standout and primary starter from 2016 Jonathon Jennings, Travis Lulay out of Montana State and Keith Price (Washington).
The BC Lions are based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
