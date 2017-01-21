Coastal Carolina

Georgia State leaves Coastal Carolina behind in 76-56 win

ATLANTA

Jeremy Hollowell scored 16 points, D'Marcus Simonds had 14 points, Jeff Thomas added 13 and Georgia State beat Coastal Carolina 76-56 on Saturday.

Georgia State (11-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) dominated from the outset. Jaylen Shaw’s layup gave the Chanticleers their last lead of the game at 5-2. Simonds followed with a 3 to tie it, and the Panthers outscored Coastal Carolina 23-12 the rest of the half.

Early in the second, Session and Simonds had back-to-back 3s and the Panthers led 42-22. Colton Ray-St Cyr made two 3s and Elijah Wilson added another to bring Coastal Carolina to within 42-31 but they didn’t get closer.

Georgia State was 29 for 62 from the floor (47 percent) while the Chanticleers were 21 for 70 (26 percent). Ray-St Cyr led Coastal Carolina (9-10, 4-2) with 20 points and 12 rebounds and was the only Chanticleer in double figures.

Coastal Carolina

