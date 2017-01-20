Keeping up with the Chanticleers: CCU basketball week in review

The story
Men: The Chants played just one game – an 85-73 win over Appalachian State – but it was a big one as head coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 800th career victory as a head coach.
Women: CCU split a pair of Sun Belt Conference matchups, starting with a 60-55 win over Appalachian State before falling to Georgia Southern 78-70. The loss at Georgia Southern halted some momentum and ended the Chants’ short-lived two-game win streak.
Shining moment
Men: CCU went on a 12-0 run in the middle of the first half against the Mountaineers to build some momentum and hold on the rest of the way.
Women: CCU chipped its way back from a 12-point deficit behind the play of Alexis Robinson, who scored all but one of her 15 points after halftime and had a double-double with 14 rebounds. The Chants hit a field goal with just less than 3 minutes to play to give them their only lead of the contest and they didn’t give up, fighting hard in the final three minutes to maintain a slim lead.
Highlight reel
Men: Elijah Wilson hit four of the Chants’ seven 3-pointers in the win.
Women: In the loss to Georgia Southern, Kennedy Archer drilled five 3-pointers, which is the previous season-high team total for treys in a game for the Chants. CCU set the new mark by hitting 12 as a team in the defeat.
Star power
Men: Jaylen Shaw led the team in scoring for the third straight game as he poured in 20 points and grabbed four rebounds. Shaw has really heated up and in the last three contests he is averaging 20 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent (21-of-35) from the field, 66 percent (8-of-12) on 3-pointers and 100 percent (10-of-10) from the free-throw line.
Women: Ced Gibson averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in the two games and has been the most consistent player for the Chants this season.
Making a statement
Men: “Where has the time gone? I’ve been very blessed when you look at 800 wins and I told our team, ‘Just in wins alone, there’s 365 days in a year so that’s two and a half years just living your life in a pressure cooker trying to win a basketball game.’ Whether it be Appalachian State, whether it be against Duke or against Kentucky or UAB or Jackson State – my first win – that’s a lot.” – Ellis after his 800th win
Women: “I’m really proud of this team. When we win games it’s always going to be because of a team effort,” Williams said. “We don’t have a Candace Parker or Diana Taurasi – just yet. We’re recruiting some, but we don’t have them yet. For us to win games it’s due to a total team effort.” – Head coach Jaida Williams
Weekly scores
Men
Saturday: Coastal Carolina 85, Appalachian State 73
Women
Saturday: Coastal Carolina 60, Appalachian State 55
Thursday: Georgia Southern 78, Coastal Carolina 70
By the numbers
13
Sun Belt Conference games remaining for the Chants.
2
Double-doubles on the season for Alexis Robinson, who had 15 points and 14 rebounds against Appalachian State.
12
Season-high 3-pointers made in a game for the CCU women.
4
CCU men’s current win streak is four games and there were four double-figure scorers in the team’s win over Appalachian State.
