Coastal Carolina defensive backs coach Cox accepts coaching position at Connecticut

Coastal Carolina defensive backs coach Curome Cox has accepted the same position at the University of Connecticut.
Cox spent four seasons at CCU coaching defensive backs and special teams after two years as a graduate assistant at Maryland. He played five seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.
Cox’s departure gets the Chanticleers down to the nine paid assistant coaches the NCAA allows at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, which is down from 10 assistants at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
The Chants are moving up to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference this upcoming season. CCU head coach Joe Moglia will also be allowed four graduate assistants at the FBS level.
