Robinson gets in groove, leads CCU women past Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina’s Alexis Robinson was frustrated that she didn’t get to play much of the first half Saturday.
But a flashy second-half performance had Robinson forgetting about her woes prior to halftime.
The senior scored all but one of her 15 points after the break, helping the Chanticleers rally back from a 12-point deficit in a 60-55 win over Appalachian State as both teams moved to 2-3 in Sun Belt Conference play.
“Her performance was amazing; I’m proud of her. She had a little fire inside her because she didn’t play a lot of the first half,” Coastal Carolina head coach Jaida Williams said. “So she came out and got it done.”
But it was far more than Robinson who pushed the Chants in this one.
“I’m really proud of this team. When we win games it’s always going to be because of a team effort,” Williams said. “We don’t have a Candace Parker or Diana Taurasi – just yet. We’re recruiting some, but we don’t have them yet. For us to win games it’s due to a total team effort.”
Coastal Carolina found its rhythm in the second half Saturday.
The Chants outscored Appalachian State 17-13 in the third quarter before taking control at the end of the game behind the play of Robinson, who earned her second double-double as she grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with her game-high 15 points.
A Rachael Gregory field goal with just less than 3 minutes to play gave Coastal Carolina its only lead of the contest, and the Chants didn’t give it up as they fought hard in the final three minutes to maintain their slim lead.
“We were playing well and had put it together late,” Robinson said. “The game plan when we got the lead was to do whatever we could to make sure they don’t hit 3s and on the other end – when I had the ball, just trying to get to the basket and get to the free throw line and win it there. Just do anything to get the ‘W,’ and we did.”
It was a rather slow start for CCU (7-8 overall) as the Mountaineers got on a 10-2 run out of the gate. However, the Chants bounced back and went on an 8-1 run before closing out the first quarter trailing by 5.
After a pretty even second quarter, Appalachian State went into halftime with a 34-25 advantage. Joi Jones and Q. Murray each finished with 12 points, and both led the Mountaineers with eight points each in the first half.
But Jones and Murray were getting frustrated in the second half, and couldn’t get on a roll.
The Chants did force 27 Mountaineer turnovers while committing just 16 themselves, but Coastal Carolina only managed to outscore Appalachian State 22-20 in points off turnovers.
“I think for our student-athletes it took defense. I think our defense stepped up and held a very, very good App. State team basketball program to eight points in the fourth quarter,” Williams said. “Any time your defense steps up like that you have a chance to win a game in this league.”
Ced Gibson contributed 14 points, four assists and three rebounds, DJ Williams only scored six points but she really helped spread the ball around with a game-high six assists, while Rachael Gregory added 13 points and seven rebounds to help out Coastal Carolina, which is looking to get on a roll after two straight impressive come-from-behind conference wins.
“I always feel like we should be on a roll,” Williams said. “But we’re going to take it game by game, being in this league you don’t know what to expect. So it’s baby step after baby step.”
Max McKinnon: 843-626-0302, @mmckinnonTSN
Comments