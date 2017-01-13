Keeping up with the Chanticleers: CCU basketball week in review

The story
Men: The Chanticleers played two Sun Belt Conference games and won both contests against Arkansas State and Little Rock, respectively, to notch their second and third wins in the conference. A strong 3-1 start has coach Cliff Ellis eager for his team to keep “getting better” and keep up the consistent play.
Women: Coastal Carolina played just one game, but it brought the Chanticleers their first-ever Sun Belt Conference victory as they took down Arkansas State 57-55 in a thrilling contest at the HTC Center.
Shining moment
Men: Coastal Carolina excelled with a great shooting performance (43 percent) from the field, and had strong first-half performances as the Chants led at the break by at least seven points in both games.
Women: The Chanticleers trailed by as many as 11 points against the Red Wolves, but Coastal Carolina rallied and went on a 12-1 run to bring them within one point. Then, redshirt freshman DJ Williams hit a layup with just under two minutes to play to give the Chants their first lead since the first quarter, and it gave them all the momentum as they never trailed the rest of the way en route to the win.
Highlight reel
Men: Junior Demario Beck’s dominance down low paced the Chants on defense in both games. He grabbed a career-high 15 boards to go along with four points and two blocks in Saturday’s 80-65 win over Arkansas State, and had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking one shot in Monday’s narrow 66-63 win over Little Rock.
Women: Williams made some big plays just before halftime to help the Chants stay within single digits at the break, before she eventually helped them take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Star power
Men: Junior guard Jaylen Shaw, who led the team in scoring in both games and has the hot hand right now. He put up a career-high 24 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds against Arkansas State, and put up 16 points and grabbed eight boards against Little Rock. Shaw was a combined 16-for-27 (59.2 percent) from the field, 7-of-9 (77.7 percent) from the 3-point line, and shot 100 percent (2-of-2) from the free throw line.
Women: Williams, who scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and also grabbed eight boards in 28 minutes of play.
Making a statement
Men: “It’s been tough, but we’re putting it together. We can go far, but we just need to stay focused.” – Shaw after putting up a career-high 24 points against Arkansas State.
Women: “At that point, we knew we were going to win the game. Everyone just did their jobs, and it was a beautiful to watch and be a part of.” – Jas Adams on the Chants taking the lead against Arkansas State in the waning minutes.
Weekly scores
Men
Saturday: Coastal Carolina 80, Arkansas State 65
Monday: Coastal Carolina 66, Little Rock 63
Women
Saturday: Coastal Carolina 57, Arkansas State 55
By the numbers
4
Total points the Chants women’s team held Arkansas State to in the fourth quarter
82
Combined rebounds in two games for the CCU men, who outrebounded both Arkansas State and Little Rock
22
Total 3-pointers in two games as the Chants men’s team shot 40 percent (22-of-55) from downtown
32.3
The CCU women may have picked up the win, but it certainly wasn’t their best offensive performance as the Chants shot 32.3 percent (21-of-65) from the field
15
Missed free throws in two games for the CCU men, who were 18-of-33 (54.5 percent) from the charity stripe
2
Lead changes and times the score was tied in CCU women’s win over the Red Wolves
3
Wins in a row for the CCU men, who are looking to get on a roll
