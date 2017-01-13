Coastal Carolina football announces six mid-year signees

The Coastal Carolina football team announced the addition of six mid-year signees Friday.
All six – defensive end Jeffrey Gunter, offensive linemen Brock Hoffman and Kenneth Sims, linebacker Michael Makins, defensive tackle Jalin Walker and quarterback Austin Wilson – are enrolled, will be able to participate in spring practices and are eligible to play in the fall.
Gunter, DE, 6-4, 225, freshman
From Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Gunter had 55 tackles, including 12 for loss and 8.5 sacks, en route to being named All-PAC 6.
Hoffman, OL, 6-3, 300, freshman
From Statesville (N.C.) High School, Hoffman was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Makins, LB, 5-11, 200, freshman
From Stephenson High School in Lithonia, Ga., Makins tallied 107 tackles, including 20 for loss, en route to being named first team All-Region 4-6A and first team All-DeKalb County.
Sims, OL, 6-4, 305, junior
A transfer from Georgia Military College, the Simpsonville native will have two seasons of eligibility after helping lead a high-powered GMC offense for two seasons.
Walker, DT, 6-2, 300, freshman
From Laurens District 55 High School, Walker was selected to play inthe Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, was named first team American Family Insurance All-South Carolina (all divisions) as named by USA TODAY High School Sports and All-Region 2-5A and was overall state champion at the Strength Coaches Association meet.
Wilson, QB, 6-2, 220, senior graduate
A three-year player from Syracuse, Wilson will play at CCU while pursuing a master’s degree. He completed 49 of 85 passes for 418 yards, a touchdown and seven interceptions in limited playing time with the Orange.
Comments