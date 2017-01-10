Chadwell lured to Coastal Carolina by the program’s success and principles

Jamey Chadwell’s quick success at both Charleston Southern over the past four years and North Greenville University from 2009-11 earned him consideration for head coaching openings at a few programs.
Yet it was an assistant coaching position at Coastal Carolina that lured the heralded coach away from the private Big South Conference member.
Chadwell was introduced Tuesday as the new associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the Chanticleers, who are joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2017 and moving up from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Chadwell said he was attracted to Coastal Carolina by the team’s success, head coach Joe Moglia’s leadership and features of the program including the BAM (Be A Man) principles and weekly Life After Football sessions.
“Those are things I have a lot of passion about,” said Chadwell, who turned 40 Tuesday. “The main thing is you want to work with good people. You want to be somewhere where you feel you have an opportunity to grow and learn, and coach Moglia gives me that. What he does is unique and to be able to be a part of that and learn from him and learn from the other coaches here was something I was craving and wanted to be a part of.”
Chadwell’s hire continues Moglia’s quest to assemble an all-star staff of assistants. Last January, he hired former James Madison head coach Mickey Matthews, who went 109-71 in 15 seasons with the Dukes and won the 2004 FCS national championship, to be his offensive coordinator.
The associate head coaching title was created for Chadwell.
“I think without question we are getting the right guy. I think we’re getting a special person,” said Moglia, who is entering his sixth season at CCU.
“Because of what he has been able to accomplish, because he’s a sitting coach, because he’s going to have opportunities his entire career to do other things, I thought it was fitting and I thought he deserved to receive the title of associate head coach. Jamey never asked for that title. I thought he deserved that title.”
Moglia reiterated Tuesday that he does not have a projected date of departure from CCU, be it for retirement or to accept another position, and Chadwell is not a head coach in waiting, just a very qualified coordinator.
“I love doing what I’m doing. I do believe I’m good at it, I do believe I’m different than most in terms of that, and I’m going to coach for as long as I feel strongly about that,” said Moglia, who turns 68 on April 1.
“Because of that title, all of a sudden you start to hear is Jamey the coach in waiting, has Jamey been promised the job? … No. 1, I’m still coaching here. I want to be at Coastal Carolina. But if I had the opportunity to win a Super Bowl, if I had the opportunity to win the BCS national championship, that would be something any coach in the country would have to seriously consider, as I would have to consider.
“Most coaches say, ‘I would never do that, I’ll stay the rest of my life.’ They’re lying to you. I don’t believe I’ll ever get that opportunity. I believe I’ll retire one of these days from Coastal Carolina.”
In addition to creating a new title, the CCU upped its ante for Chadwell.
His salary is $185,000 per year, which is nearly $63,000 more than the 2016 salary of Dave Patenaude, who left his positions of CCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last week to accept the same positions at Temple. The salaries were provided by Coastal Carolina in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Sun News.
Moglia said Chadwell’s salary has increased 11 percent from his pay at Charleston Southern.
Moglia makes $300,000 per year and Matthews is earning $144,550 per year.
Over the last two seasons, CSU has been ranked in the top 25 for 21 consecutive weeks in addition to having a seven-week run to end the 2013 season in the top 25. The Bucs finished No. 6/7 nationally in 2015. Chadwell was named the Big South Coach of the Year three times.
CSU has featured an option offense with flexibility. The Bucs were first in the Big South in yards per rush (6.0) and ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game with 266.5 and 20th in scoring offense with 33.0 points per game.
In 2013, CSU led the nation in average time of possession and was among national leaders in turnover margin and rushing offense.
Chadwell said he plans to predominantly run a spread offense at Coastal. “We’ll take the best of what’s worked here and try to blend it with some of the things we’ve been able to do at Charleston Southern,” Chadwell said. “Obviously I believe in some type of option. … I’d like our guys to have an identity up front and be a physical football team, and when we need to run the ball we can run the ball, but still throw it around.”
Chadwell went 35-14 in four years at Charleston Southern and 20-6 over his final two seasons at North Greenville in 2010 and 2011 after an initial 2-8 record.
Georgia Southern was reportedly interested in him for its head coach opening after the 2015 season, and both Furman and Tennessee Chattanooga reportedly gave him a look this offseason, though Chadwell declined to disclose Tuesday if he reached the interview process for the head coaching positions with any of those programs.
“Being a head coach you control everything, when you go as an assistant there’s a difference there,” Chadwell said. “I wouldn’t have gone just anywhere. It had to be somebody I respected and wanted to work for and a place I wanted to be.”
As offensive coordinator, Moglia said, Chadwell will have “total authority” on coaching the offense and recruiting for the offense. And though there is no future agreement regarding the head coaching position, Moglia believes the program would have a strong in-house candidate were he to depart.
“If I were to step down, we would be crazy not to treat somebody like Jamey, with his background and his resume and his abilities, as a serious candidate for the job,” Moglia said.
Chadwell will be moving to the Grand Strand with his wife, Solmaz, and the couple’s son and two daughters.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
