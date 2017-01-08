Charleston Southern’s Chadwell to be named Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator

On its way to the Football Bowl Subdivision level of NCAA Division I, it appears Coastal Carolina will be bringing one of its greatest adversaries at the Football Championship Subdivision level with it.
Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell, whose team has beaten the Chanticleers in three of his four years at the school, will be hired as Coastal Carolina’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator for CCU head coach Joe Moglia.
Chadwell is 35-14 in four seasons at CSU, with Big South Conference titles the last two years.
He is a two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist and three-time Big South Coach of the Year.
Chadwell’s Bucs defeated Coastal Carolina in 2013, 2015 and this past Oct. 1, when they prevailed in a thrilling 59-58 double-overtime contest at Brooks Stadium.
Chadwell has reportedly been a candidate this offseason for the head coaching openings at both Furman and Tennessee Chattanooga, but those jobs went to other coaches.
Chadwell is a native of Tennessee and graduate of East Tennessee State.
Coastal Carolina is making the move to FBS from the Football Championship Subdivision and left the Big South for the Sun Belt Conference.
The Chants went 10-2 in 2016 with a full FCS schedule and will be eligible for the Sun Belt title but will be ineligible for a bowl game in 2017 as part of its transition.
Chadwell will be officially introduced at a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the team room of Adkins Field House. He replaces five-year CCU offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, who this past week accepted the offensive coordinator position at Temple.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Chadwell’s career head coaching record
Year
School
Record
2009
North Greenville
2-8
2010
North Greenville
9-3
2011
North Greenville
11-3
2012
Delta State
3-8
2013
Charleston Southern
10-3
2014
Charleston Southern
8-4
2015
Charleston Southern
10-3
2016
Charleston Southern
7-4
2009-16
cumulative
58-35
