CCU men’s basketball shows progress with convincing win over Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis sees that his team is “getting there.”
But Ellis said his Chanticleers aren’t quite where he wants them – not just yet.
Nonetheless, Coastal Carolina made a step in the right direction with a strong performance Saturday as it outplayed Arkansas State for an 80-65 victory at the HTC Center to improve to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play while the Red Wolves fell to 11-5 (2-1 SBC).
The Chants came out strong right away, hitting their first three shots – all 3-pointers – as Jaylen Shaw drilled two treys and Demario Beck hit another, while Amidou Bamba followed seconds later with a layup to put red-hot CCU ahead 11-0 and the team didn’t give up the lead for the length of the contest.
“We wanted to follow up from the road win last week at Texas State that gave us a little confidence. We’re trying to build some consistency and come out with a spark, and we did. We hit our first three shots, our defense was good; it was a good team effort against a good team,” said Ellis, who picked up his 798th career victory, which is fourth-most among active NCAA Division I coaches. “They beat Georgetown on the road; they beat Chattanooga earlier – which Chattanooga beat us pretty good. I think we’re making improvements. We got Shivaughn Wiggins back after a while away from the program; but still, we’re not where we need to be. But we’re getting better.”
While the Chants opened hot, they did allow Arkansas State to get within three in the first half but that was as close as the Red Wolves would get and trailed Coastal Carolina 33-26 at halftime.
But the Chants bounced back and led by 10 or more points for all but a minute near the beginning of the second half before running away with it.
Shaw attested to the defensive performance, which led to easy baskets in transition for CCU.
“We put up a good performance on our court; these home games are really important. As a team, we played really good defense and aggressive on offense,” said Shaw, who was 9-of-12 from the field including 5-for-6 on 3-pointers. “We had a defensive mindset, and that helps out a lot when you know you can score. We know we need to get stops to win games and we played real good.”
Elijah Wilson had 19 points and hit five 3-pointers, Artur Labinowicz contributed 11 points in 22 minutes off the bench, and Shaw had a career- and game-high 24 points to go with five assists.
“They hit big shots, but the thing that was more impressive to me was the fact they played great defense,” said Ellis, whose team was 28-of-58 (48.3 percent) shooting from the field including 14-of-32 (43.8 percent) on 3-pointers. “We held a team that has a good field goal percentage down, and our guys hit some big shots. [Labinowicz] hit some big shots, too. It was a good shooting performance.”
Also coming up big for the Chants was Demario Beck, who grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with four points, two assists and two blocks.
“Demario Beck’s 15 rebounds was outstanding,” Ellis said. “That’s a really athletic team, and he was really able to control the boards for us.”
Arkansas State’s leading scorer was Jahmiah Simmons, who had 14 points in 23 minutes off the bench, while the Red Wolves’ leading starter was Rashad Lindsey, who was held to 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
“Those guys play hard. We knew we had to come out with intensity,” Shaw said. “We did that, and we just kept it going and pulled out the win.”
Shaw believes he and his teammates are getting much-needed experience and are starting to play their best.
“It’s been tough, but we’re putting it together,” he said. “We can go far, but we just need to stay focused.”
Meanwhile, Ellis reiterated the need to keep playing consistently and Coastal Carolina will have the chance to keep it up in Sun Belt Conference play with a home meeting against Little Rock on Monday at 6 p.m. He would also like to see the fans keep it up.
“That’s a big home game and they were a 30-game winner last year,” Ellis said. “I do want to say, too, how appreciative I was of these fans. With this weather, I didn’t know what would happen and with students not being here. But the community showed up and I’m very appreciative.
“… We’re not there yet. [Wiggins] has only been with us for three days, so we’re going to get better. But I’m very proud of our team tonight, and this is a nice win for the program.”
Max McKinnon: 843-626-0302, @mmckinnonTSN
Comments