Patenaude announced as Temple offensive coordinator, CCU searching for replacement

Temple University officially announced the hiring Thursday of five-year Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude to the same positions with the Owls, leaving the Chanticleers with a void to fill.
Patenaude has been the Chants’ only offensive coordinator in the five-year tenure of head coach Joe Moglia, who said Friday he is “well into” his search for another offensive coordinator.
With Patenaude leading the offense, CCU made the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in each of his first four years – the Chants weren’t eligible for the postseason in 2016 in a transition year to the Football Bowl Subdivision – and reached the No. 1 national ranking in both 2014 and 2015.
In his offenses, quarterback Alex Ross and running backs De’Angelo Henderson and Lorenzo Taliaferro were named All-Americans and set all of CCU’s significant season and career records for passing, rushing and total yards.
“I loved my time at CCU,” Patenaude said Friday in a text message. “I’m extremely proud of our offensive and team accomplishments. I have grown as a coach due to my interactions with coach Moglia. He pushed me out of my comfort zone. It was a five-year course on leadership.”
Patenaude, 48, who has 26 years of coaching experience, is among the new assistants hired to the staff of new Temple coach Geoff Collins, the former Florida defensive coordinator who took over the Owls program in mid-December after Matt Rhule left for Baylor after four seasons at the Philadelphia school.
Temple was 10-4 this past season with an American Athletic Conference championship and loss to Wake Forest in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.
“At Temple, it’s an opportunity to join a top-25 team and work with coach Collins, who is a longtime friend,” said Patenaude, who is a native of Taftville, Conn. “I get back closer to family and friends. I love the city of Philadelphia. It’s the best decision for my family. I’m so appreciative to the fans and friends of Chants nation for all of the support and outpouring of love. I hope we made them proud.”
Moglia, who in addition to being CCU’s head coach is chairman of TD Ameritrade, said there have been no additional changes to his coaching staff. “But it’s not uncommon for multiple programs to be interested in my guys,” he said via text Friday.
There will likely be at least one more change. Currently, the NCAA allows only nine paid FBS assistant coaches, which is down from 10 at the FCS level.
“That potentially can work out on its own,” Moglia said, “but I am not thinking about that now.”
Moglia will enjoy the luxury of up to four graduate assistants who will be allowed to join his paid assistants with on-field coaching at the FBS level, however.
