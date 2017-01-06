Coastal Carolina women fall to Little Rock in Sun Belt home opener

Coastal Carolina is still searching for its first Sun Belt win in the program’s first season in the conference.
The Chanticleers came close Thursday as they gave Little Rock a battle that saw eight lead changes, but the conference-leading Trojans pulled away for a 74-66 victory at the HTC Center to drop Coastal Carolina’s record to 0-3 in Sun Belt play.
Chants redshirt freshman stepped up once again with a team-high 21 points, redshirt senior Ced Gibson put up 16 points and senior Alexis Robinson fell one rebound shy of a double-double as she grabbed nine boards to go along with 15 points.
Gibson, Robinson, and DJ Williams made up for 79 percent of Coastal’s scoring, and no other Chants player scored more than five points Thursday.
"Yes, [great effort] tonight; I’m really proud of their fight. We just need to be a lot tougher in the fourth quarter," Coastal Carolina coach Jaida Williams said. "DJ, Ced, [Robinson] had phenomenal games and played really, really solid. What we told them in the locker room was we need our other auxiliary players to step up and contribute more."
Little Rock’s Kaitlyn Pratt led the way with a game-high 24 points, 16 of which came after halftime. Sharde’ Collins scored 13, Kyra Collier added nine points and 11 rebounds, while Monique Townson had a career-high 16 points to help push the Trojans, who went on an 11-2 run in the second half to help them come away with the victory.
"They’re a really good team; we knew it was going to be tough coming in," Townson said of Coastal Carolina. "They have a lot of good players, and [Gibson] is one of the better players I’ve guarded. It was close for a while, but we finally found a rhythm and pulled away."
DJ Williams played a big part in keeping the Chants’ chances alive Thursday, and the 5-foot-10 guard has really performed well the past few games. Williams had a game-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field Thursday as Coastal Carolina held a 35-33 advantage at the break. Jaida Williams believes the young player can contribute even more going forward.
"DJ is a phenomenal player. I don’t think anyone has ever questioned that," Jaida Williams said. "After battling and beating cancer, and having another scare at the beginning of the season, she’s just trying to find her rhythm on the court. She’s doing a good job and – I’ve said it before – as good as she’s playing, I’ve seen her play better. She hasn’t even scratched the surface just yet."
DJ Williams and Co. will try to right the ship in Sun Belt play as the Chants host Arkansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday and have a week off before a home meeting with Appalachian State next Saturday.
"Hustle, determination, grit," Williams said of what it will take to turn things around.
Max McKinnon: 843-626-0302, @mmckinnonTSN
