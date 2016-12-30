CCU’s Henderson invited to showcase talents for NFL teams

A record-setting career at Coastal Carolina has earned running back De’Angelo Henderson an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.
Henderson set an NCAA Division I record with touchdowns in 35 consecutive games and owns all of CCU’s career rushing records.
The NFL Combine, where the top college talent that is eligible for the NFL draft goes through the rigors of athletic testing and interviews for representatives of the NFL’s 32 teams, will be held Feb. 23-29 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The combine can accommodate up to 355 players, and an average of about 33 running backs have been invited each year since 2004.
Henderson wrote Friday on Twitter: “Prayed for this since I was 6 and now I'm watching God work his blessing on me. Beyond excited man God is good!”
The Summerville High product is first in CCU history in numerous career categories including: 5,556 all-purpose yards, 721 rushing attempts, 4,635 rushing yards, 58 rushing touchdowns, 64 total TDs, 386 points, 6.43 rushing yards per carry, and 92.7 rushing yards per game.
The 5-foot-8, 208-pound graduate rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his final three seasons despite missing three games this season with a shoulder injury.
He also set a Big South Conference record for most receptions (77) and receiving yards (732) by a running back in just three seasons, as CCU was not a member of the Big South in 2016.
He is sixth all time at CCU in receptions with 97 for 921 yards.
