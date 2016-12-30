Coastal Carolina is in search of a new offensive coordinator.
Head football coach Joe Moglia confirmed Friday that five-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude will be leaving the university.
Patenaude is reportedly accepting the offensive coordinator position at Temple for new coach Geoff Collins, the former Florida defensive coordinator who has taken over the Owls program after Matt Rhule left for Baylor.
Patenaude came to Coastal Carolina after two years in the same position at Georgetown and has been Moglia’s only offensive coordinator in his five years at CCU.
“Dave has done an exceptional job here so it is no surprise that he is being pursued,” Moglia said via text message Friday. “… It’s my job to make sure I am well prepared to move quickly in finding the right candidate to fill any position on our staff at any given time. Anytime there is a probability something like that might happen, I have already begun my due diligence. In fact, I have several coaches in mind at this time.”
Patenaude did not return messages seeking comment Friday.
The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News followed up a short report on Patenaude’s “expected” hiring by Temple on footballscoop.com Wednesday, and cited several sources confirming that he will be hired by the American Athletic Conference member located in Philadelphia.
“[Patenaude] is very interested in another opportunity but nothing has been finalized,” Moglia said.
If hired at Temple, Patenaude will replace Glenn Thomas, who was with the Owls two seasons as quarterbacks coach in 2015 and offensive coordinator this year. Three Temple offensive coaches have been retained by Collins: tight ends and special teams coach Ed Foley, who has been a Temple assistant for three previous head coaches, running backs coach Chris Wiesehan and receivers coach Frisman Jackson.
At CCU, Patenaude oversaw a high-octane, fast-paced offense led by All-American quarterback Alex Ross from 2013-15, but had to change the approach and pace this year when the Chanticleers were forced to use seven different quarterbacks due to injury.
CCU still managed to go 10-2 in its transition year from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, the team rushing for more than 200 yards in 11 of 12 games.
Two of Patenaude’s offensive players were named STATS FCS All-Americans this season – running back De’Angelo Henderson and lineman Voghens Larrieux. Henderson scored a touchdown in an NCAA Division I-record 35 consecutive games and has graduated with all of the school’s significant career running back records, and Ross holds all of the schools significant career passing records.
In Patenaude’s five years at the school, CCU made four straight FCS playoff appearances – they were ineligible for the postseason in 2016 – reached the No. 1 national ranking in two seasons, had at least a share of three Big South Conference championships and recorded 51 wins in five years.
Patenaude has 26 years of coaching experience.
Prior to his stint at Georgetown, Patenaude spent three seasons at Hofstra, the last two as the team’s offensive coordinator after a season as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2007.
Patenaude was Holy Cross’ running backs coach in 2004 and ’05 before becoming the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2006. Holy Cross tailback Steve Silva led the nation in all-purpose yards in 2005.
Patenaude was the head coach at Division II New Haven (Conn.) in 2002 and ’03, going 5-15 and producing two National Football League signees. He spent four years at Columbia (1998-2001), coaching receivers and quarterbacks until he became offensive coordinator in 2001. He also spent four seasons at Fordham, coaching tight ends, special teams, wide receivers and quarterbacks.
He began his collegiate coaching career in 1991 as the United States Coast Guard Academy’s running backs coach and was a two-year assistant at Springfield (Mass.) College, where he also completed a master’s degree in physical education and sports management. Patenaude was a three-year starting quarterback and free safety at Central Connecticut State before graduating in 1990.
Patenaude moved to the Grand Strand upon his hiring at CCU with his wife, Christine, and two daughters.
