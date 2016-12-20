Three CCU football players named STATS FCS All-Americans

Three Coastal Carolina football players have ended their careers as Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans.
Running back De’Angelo Henderson has been named to the STATS FCS All-America Team for the second consecutive year, linebacker Alex Scearce adds STATS to the AP First Team All-America honor he earned last week, and offensive lineman Voghens Larrieux earned his first All-America selection.
Henderson and Scearce are on the Second Team, while Larrieux is on the 2016 STATS FCS Third Team. All three hope to continue their football careers at the professional level.
“To be recognized as an offensive lineman is tremendous. It’s an amazing feeling,” Larrieux said. “That was my personal goal before the season. As a player you have your personal goals and team goals, and to know I’ve achieved that shows when you stick to constantly working hard it will pay off one day.”
STATS LLC is a sports technology, data and content company that purchased The Sports Network (TSN) in February 2015 and heavily covers the FCS.
Coastal Carolina has landed three players on the All-America squad in three of the past four years.
The Chants went 10-2 and finished 15th in the final STATS FCS Top 25 poll while playing a full 12-game FCS schedule in their first year of transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Larrieux is the third CCU offensive lineman in the last four years to earn STATS FCS All-America honors, joining Jamey Cheatwood in 2013 and Chad Hamilton in 2014. “All credit goes to my coaches and players who believed in me,” Larrieux said.
Larrieux started nine games at left tackle and three at right tackle due to injuries along the CCU offensive front. He joins fellow lineman Sam Ekwonike and wide receiver Bruce Mapp as the only three Chants to start each of the 38 games over the past seasons. Larrieux started all 14 games of the 2014 season at right tackle and replaced Hamilton at left tackle for the 2015 season.
Even though Coastal went through seven quarterbacks and had its top two running backs injured during the season, the Chanticleer offense still had one of its most productive rushing seasons in school history with three 300-yard rushing games, including two with both Henderson and primary backup Osharmar Abercrombie out with injuries.
Larrieux, of New London, Conn., has graduated with a Business Management degree and is taking three classes in the spring semester to complete a Masters in Business Administration.
His pursuit of that degree will share time with his goal of making an NFL or Canadian Football League roster in 2017. “I’m giving this year all my efforts to pursue this dream I’ve had as a kid,” Larrieux said.
He has begun vetting agents and will train at CCU with Anthony Decker, the school’s Director of Speed, Strength and Conditioning, leading up the CCU’s Pro Day on March 31. He’ll be training alongside two-year starting tackle Chase Tidwell and guard Sam Ekwonike, a 2016 STATS FCS Preseason Third Team All-American.
“All of us will be chasing that dream and we’re all close friends so we’ll be training together, and we all have our different talents,” said Larrieux, who is 6-5 and 305 pounds and played four years of high school basketball with Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Kris Dunn at New London High.
“I’ve got the size and footwork. I pride myself on being consistent and I have pretty good footwork to react to what defenders are doing,” Larrieux continued. “Chase is new to football but he’s evolved so fast and with his athleticism he’ll wow the scouts. Sam is a big dude and he’s flexible for a big dude. He bends well and has long arms, so scouts will like that.”
Henderson was also a Second Team STATS FCS All-American last season and joins Quinn Backus (2012, 2013 and 2014) and Josh Norman (2009 and 2011) as Coastal’s only three players to earn multiple All-America honors.
Henderson, of Summerville, is a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton FCS Offensive Player of the Year honor and set an NCAA Division I record by scoring at least one touchdown in 35 consecutive games encompassing all of his games over his final three seasons.
He missed three games this season due to injury, yet ran for at least 98 yards in eight of his nine games and set a CCU single-season record by averaging 128.4 rushing yards per game.
Had CCU players been eligible for NCAA FCS statistics, Henderson would have ranked second in the FCS in points per game (12.0), fourth in rushing yards per game (128.4), fifth in total TDs scored (19), seventh in rushing TDs (16), 10th in rushing yards per carry (6.32) and 15th in total rushing yards (1,156).
Henderson has a degree in Recreation and Sports Management and is pursuing a second one in Communications, and owns numerous CCU career records including rushing yards (4,635), rushing attempts (721), rushing TDs (58), average yards per rush (6.43), average rushing yards per game (92.7) and most 100-yard rushing games (25).
Scearce, of Huntersville, N.C., finished sixth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was the only player in the NCAA FCS with at least 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions.
Scearce led the team with 84 tackles, a single-season record eight sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, and also had five interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and seven pass break-ups. He is on pace to graduate in May with a degree in Criminology and minor in Intelligence and National Security.
