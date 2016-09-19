Moglia: ‘Pretty reasonable chance’ Stilley out for the season

During his weekly radio show Monday, Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia said there’s a “pretty reasonable chance” quarterback Josh Stilley will be out for the season.
The coach made the remarks during “The Joe Moglia Radio Show” with host Joe Cashion, a weekly broadcast live from Buffalo Wild Wings in Carolina Forest on 100.3-FM The Team.
Moglia said Stilley – who injured his left knee and left Saturday’s game at Jacksonville State early in the second quarter and stood on the sideline on crutches during the second half – underwent tests Monday and will undergo more Tuesday. While Moglia did not officially rule out Stilley, he did confirm that the sophomore will not play this week.
Myrtle Beach High product Tyler Keane, who nearly led the Chants to a comeback win before losing 27-26 to the Gamecocks, will likely be in the mix to start.
“We’ll take a look at the film and see what that shows,” CCU head coach Joe Moglia said after Saturday’s game. “Certainly Tyler deserves a good look based on what he did today.”
Keane, Dillon product Avery McCall and Austin Bradley, a redshirt freshman from Orangeburg, each got turns against Jacksonville State, with Keane finishing as he led a Coastal rally.
Moglia also said during the radio show that McCall (hand injury) would not be available this week.
If Keane, who played at Myrtle Beach High and predominantly has been the holder for place kicker Ryan Granger, is called upon again he says he’s ready.
“Every week I’ve got to be ready to be that guy, be ready to step in there to lead the team, lead the offense,” he said.
Stilley is 33-for-54 (61.1 completion percentage) for 427 yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions this season.
Keane is 9-for-16 for 129 yards and a touchdown.
“When Tyler Keane came in the game, a veteran guy, he knows the offense and we picked back up where we left off,” said receiver Bruce Mapp, who had four receptions for 140 yards. “We just left some plays out there.”
