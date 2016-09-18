Coastal Carolina roundup (Sept. 18, 2016)

Women’s soccer
(At) Coastal Carolina 3, Appalachian State 0: Sam Patterson got the scoring started in the eighth minute and Amber Adams added a score in the 14th and Daniella Famili in the 63rd as the Chants improved to 2-0 in Sun Belt action.
September 18, 2016 10:03 PM
