September 17, 2016 5:59 PM

Coastal Carolina falls just short against No. 4 Jacksonville State

By Alan Blondin

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.

Despite being without starting quarterback Josh Stilley for nearly three quarters, Coastal Carolina gave the No. 4 team in the Football Championship Subdivision a scare before falling by a point Saturday afternoon.

Jacksonville State defeated the Chants 27-26. Stilley left about 5 minutes into the second quarter after injuring his left knee.

The Chants (2-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half and took a 26-20 lead on pass from Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Keane to Laquay Brown early in the fourth quarter.

But JSU All-American quarterback Eli Jenkins led the Gamecocks on an 11-play, 87-yard drive and scored on a 14-yard run for the winning touchdown with 6:44 remaining.

The Chants missed a 51-yard field goal attempt in the final three minutes.

