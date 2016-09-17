Coastal Carolina falls just short against No. 4 Jacksonville State

Despite being without starting quarterback Josh Stilley for nearly three quarters, Coastal Carolina gave the No. 4 team in the Football Championship Subdivision a scare before falling by a point Saturday afternoon.
Jacksonville State defeated the Chants 27-26. Stilley left about 5 minutes into the second quarter after injuring his left knee.
The Chants (2-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half and took a 26-20 lead on pass from Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Keane to Laquay Brown early in the fourth quarter.
But JSU All-American quarterback Eli Jenkins led the Gamecocks on an 11-play, 87-yard drive and scored on a 14-yard run for the winning touchdown with 6:44 remaining.
The Chants missed a 51-yard field goal attempt in the final three minutes.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments