Coastal Carolina roundup (Sept. 16, 2015)

Women’s soccer
▪ Coastal Carolina 4, Arkansas State 0 | In the program’s first ever Sun Belt Conference match, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers took down Arkansas State 4-0 to record their first win in league play. The team also recorded the first victory versus a Sun Belt school in Coastal Carolina University history.
"Having the first win as a Coastal Carolina team in the Sun Belt is very cool," Chanticleers head coach Paul Hogan said in a press release. "Leading into the rest of conference play we still have to come out and play consistence with every game and every team. If we play from back to front with great effort we will be good but every team will bring challenges."
The Chanticleers improved to 4-3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. Meanwhile, Arkansas State fell to 2-3-2 overall and 0-1 in the league.
Coastal out shot Arkansas State 18-2 with 14 of those shots on frame forcing the Red Wolves goaltender to make a total of 10 saves. The Chants also held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.
CCU will return to the pitch Sunday as it takes on Appalachian State at 1 p.m.
Women’s volleyball
(At) Coastal Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 1 | Coastal Carolina played its first match of the season inside The HTC Center on Friday night, taking down Georgia Tech 25-19, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 in the second match of the Coastal Carolina Classic presented by Hilton.
It was the Chanticleers’ third consecutive win over the Yellow Jackets as Coastal Carolina – which held advantages in kills (50-44), hitting (.173 - .132), aces (7-0) and blocks (9-6) – improved to 8-2 overall and Georgia Tech fell to 8-3.
Annayka Legros continued to roll with a match-leading 14 kills while hitting .296, a team high to go along with five blocks to lead the Chants. Leah Hardeman followed with 13 kills, and nearly completed the double-double with nine digs. Sara Boothe and Kate Federico provided 24 and 20 assists, respectively, and Carla Cahill set personal and match highs with 20 digs.
The CCU Classic continues on Saturday at the HTC Center as Coastal takes on North Florida at 11 a.m. before closing the tournament with a second match against Georgia Tech at 5 p.m.
Comments