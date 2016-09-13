Coastal Carolina roundup (Sept. 13, 2016)

Men’s soccer
(At) Charlotte 1, Coastal Carolina 0: Matej Dkovic scored on a header in the 48th mnute to lift the 49ers.
It was the lone goal given up by Braulio Linares-Ortiz, who had three saves. He was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week earlier Tuesday.
Men’s golf
The Coastal Carolina men’s golf team shot a final-round 10-over 298 to finish tied for ninth at The Invitational at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island.
The Chants finished with a three-round 9-over 873 total, 23 strokes behind winner Middle Tennessee State.
Coastal’s Alfredo Ruiz (69) was individual runner-up (208), Thadd Obency II (77) tied for 44th (220), Luis Ruiz (73) tied for 56th (224), Olle Widegren (79) tied for 69th (227) and Daniel Overas (86) finished 87th (238).
Comments