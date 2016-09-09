Coastal Carolina roundup (Sept. 9, 2016): Men’s soccer tops USC

Men’s soccer
(At) Coastal Carolina 1, South Carolina 0: Martin Melchor scored in the 18th minute and Braulio Linares-Ortiz made it stand up with a shutout as the Chants topped their instate rival.
It was Linares-Ortiz’s second straight shutout.
Cross country
Annie Bothma made quite the first impression.
A transfer from Boise State, Bothma made her Coastal Carolina debut Friday night, finishing in near record fashion as she won the women’s 5k at the CCU Invitational in 17:00.97.
Her mark was just shy of the meet record (17:00.92) set by Letitia Saayman last season.
Aynslee van Graan (17:30), Kyla van Graan (18:55) and Alesia Muklebust (19:20) finished second through fourth as the Chanticleers dominated for a team victory. Alyssa LeClaire (19:38.12) was Coastal’s fifth scorer.
“It was definitely a good start at home,” coach Jeff Jacobs said in a press release. “It was really good to have the complete women’s team this week. Annie (Bothma) was certainly impressive matching the school record from last season. Aynslee turned in a personal best at this course and Alesia (Muklebust) really stepped up and had a much improved race.”
The CCU men also took first place, with Hutson Baumann (15:54) leading the way as runner-up. Josh Small (third, 16:07.53), Andrew Southard (fifth, 16:26.46), Riaz Tyler (sixth, 16:27.82) and Dillon McConnell (11th, 17:06.65) rounded out the Chants’ scoring.
“It was exciting out there. Our women obviously dominated and our top four men ran really well. I’m really proud of the men,” Jacobs said in the release. “Hutson (Baumann) finishing under 16 minutes was huge and we had a good grouping among the top four and freshman Dillon McConnell result was a good improvement. I definitely like the direction the men are going.”
