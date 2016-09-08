CCU men’s soccer relying on youth as it navigates tough early slate

Shaun Docking’s strategy at this point is simple.
“We just need to score more goals than the other team,” the Coastal Carolina men’s soccer coach said Tuesday. “That’s the game plan.”
So far, the Chanticleers have struggled to do so. Heading into Friday’s night’s game against South Carolina, Coastal is 0-2-1, having scored just two goals in three matches.
Much of that can be attributed to roster turnover.
The Chants lost their top four points producers from a year ago, including standouts Tobenna Uzo (18 points), Bryce Follensbee (14) and Sergio Camargo (13). Three players who had seven points each in 2015 – Jair Espinoza, Louis Dargent and Miguel Gutierrez – are the most productive returners.
“A lot of the squad is new,” Docking said. “For us, it’s been a real big adjustment with so many new guys that we think are good and are going to help us in the long run, but just how quickly can they get to the point where they’re going to help us [is to be seen].”
Coming off a season in which it advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, Coastal opened with a 2-1 loss to No. 17 Virginia, followed by a 2-1 loss to William & Mary and then a scoreless tie against UAB on Monday. The Chants’ scheduled match against Virginia Commonwealth was canceled.
As Coastal’s national presence has risen, Docking has been able to put together strong early slates to challenge his team.
“[I do it for] several reasons. One, you get an idea of where you’re at as a group coming out of the gate. So then that gives you an idea of maybe what kind of season you’re going to have overall,” he said. “And then secondly, it give you now a chance to get exposed in a lot of areas so you’ve now got a real clear path forward as to what areas you have to work on. I think it helps you a lot in recruiting, what your needs are for next year.
“And obviously it gives you a chance if you do well with the schedule you can jump into the top 25 or climb up higher the top 25. There’s several reasons for it. I think it’s a great way to start your season, and obviously we want to try to play the best teams we can.”
Thus far, Docking believes his team has several areas in which it can improve. He hopes to see the Chants make strides before making their debut in the Sun Belt Conference next month.
“I just think we need to get better in all areas,” he said. “Attacking-wise, we need to be in sync with each other a lot more, we need to be sharper, we need to put our chances away, the ones that we’re creating. Defensively, we’ve got to be a better team at getting the ball back quicker. [We need to be] pressing in the right areas at the right times. And with so many new guys, it’s just taken a little bit longer than I was hoping. Hopefully in the next two weeks we can begin to tighten in some of those areas and fine-tune some of those pieces and turn it into a good year.”
The Gamecocks should provide another test. USC (1-2) received votes in the most recent National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll.
“For us, we’re just trying to get the best teams we can on our schedule, and we’re at a point now where we can get a lot of very good teams to come here,” Docking said. “Obviously South Carolina has a great team, a great program. I know coach [Mark Berson] very well. I’m a great admirer of his.”
The Chants also host Clemson (6 p.m. Oct. 4) this season.
“Anytime you play some big instate games, you always hope to get a really, really big crowd,” Docking said. “If we can get lots of people out to the game Friday night, that would be fantastic.”
Friday’s match will also serve to promote cancer awareness month.
That “is very special to us, our program and athletic department,” Docking said. “So we’re going to celebrate that Friday night. It should be a good evening.”
