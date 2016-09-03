Coastal Carolina erupts in the second half to defeat Lamar in season opener

De’Angelo Henderson entered the NCAA Division I record book, and a 71-yard interception return by Richie Sampson was the big play that changed the momentum for Coastal Carolina in the third quarter in a season-opening win at Lamar.
The Chanticleers, ranked 16th in the Football Championship Subdivision, defeated the Cardinals 38-14.
Henderson gained 158 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns, and his 9-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave the senior a TD in 27 consecutive games, tying former Virginia Tech running back Lee Suggs for the Division 1 record. Henderson already held the FCS record entering the season.
Sampson’s interception return, the third longest in CCU history, early in the third quarter was the big play Coastal Carolina needed to change momentum.
It came with the Chants trailing 14-3 and began a 25-point eruption in the third quarter that put the Chants up 28-14.
Coastal’s defense shut out Lamar in the second half.
