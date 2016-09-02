Pair of elite running backs highlights Coastal Carolina-Lamar tilt

When Coastal Carolina’s DeAngelo Henderson and Lamar’s Kade Harrington are on the field, one thing is certain.
Some magic is bound to happen.
And the two high-profile halfbacks – neither of whom stand taller than 5-foot-9 – will roam the same field as Henderson’s Chanticleers take on Harrington’s Cardinals on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Beaumont, Texas.
“We’ve talked about the quality of [Harrington],” Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia said. “But we feel pretty good about [Henderson].”
Just how elite is the pair?
The two were in the running for STATS FCS Offensive Player of the Year award, which is like the FCS-level version of the Heisman Trophy. Harrington was named runner-up for the award, and both are now on the watch list for the same honor this season.
“[Harrington] is definitely a top-of-the-line running back. He’s very, very patient and he’s a shifty guy,” Chants junior linebacker Shane Johnson said. “He can cut back at any time and can definitely hit a hole very fast. As long as we can play our game, we should be fine.”
Henderson and Harrington have a similar list of accolades and records, as well.
In 26 straight games, Henderson has scored at least one touchdown to set an NCAA FCS record. Should he find the end zone Saturday, he will find himself in the all-time NCAA Division I record books for consecutive games with a touchdown, next to Virginia Tech’s Lee Suggs (2000-02).
Harrington, meanwhile, gained over 2,000 yards last season and was just the seventh player in the history of Division I football to accomplish such a feat, joining big names like Barry Sanders and Marcus Allen.
“[Harrington] has good speed, good acceleration, he’s got good vision and is able to see the hole open,” Moglia said. “And he’s very, very good when he cuts behind the center.”
While Henderson – Coastal Carolina’s all-time leading rusher (3,479 yards) – is most dangerous on the ground, he can also do some damage receiving. He owns a Big South records for receptions (77) and receiving yards (731) by a running back. In addition to his 1,346 rushing yards last season, Henderson ranked second on the team with 40 receptions (403 yards) and three TD receptions.
“[Henderson is] as good of a running back as we’ll see,” Lamar head coach Ray Woodard said.
Last season, Harrington had 14 receptions for 213 yards and two scores. With both threats on the ground and through the air, it makes the matchup all the more intriguing.
But, it’s only one dynamic in the bigger picture.
“Our matchup will obviously be the one people will be looking at,” Harrington said told the Beaumont (Texas) Enterprise. “At the end of the day it’s still Lamar against Coastal Carolina, but it’s going to be a fun matchup to watch.”
Moglia is certainly intrigued to see where his trustworthy back stands against one of the best.
“We’ll find out Saturday who is the better running back,” he said.
