Coastal Carolina roundup (Sept. 1, 2016)

Women’s soccer
Elon 2, (at) Coastal Carolina 1: Susannah Anderson and Erin Tanhauser each scored to lead the Phoenix.
Tanhauser scored the winner in the 77th minute.
After Anderson put Elon ahead in the 34th minute, Coastal’s Montanna Hill evened it up in the 44th.
Cross country
The Coastal Carolina women’s and men’s cross country teams both finished fourth in the Elon Open in Elon, N.C., on Thursday.
Men’s finishers included Hutson Baumann (eighth, 19:23), Josh Small (12th, 19:29), Andrew Southard (16th, 19:40) and Riaz Tyler (24th, 19:54).
Women’s finishers included: Alyssa LeClaire (eighth, 14:50), Alesia Muklebust (15th, 15:35), Kayla Tracy (25th, 15:59) and TAylor Creagh (26th, 16:09).
Comments