CCU football notebook: Lack of experience, but no lack of motivation at QB position

While the Coastal Carolina football team is set to open the season, it virtually has no experience at the quarterback position.
It doesn’t exactly worry head coach Joe Moglia, but it does raise some questions.
Sophomore Josh Stilley was named the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 and will be backed up by true freshman Avery McCall – a Dillon High School product – as the Chanticleers open against Lamar (Tx.) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“I think from an offensive perspective, the big concern of course is where we are at quarterback,” Moglia said. “Josh is an excellent athlete and he’s going to be an excellent quarterback, but right now he has zero experience. He’s being backed up by a freshman (McCall), who is also an athlete but also has zero experience,”
Stilley has some huge shoes to fill as Coastal Carolina had an All-American quarterback in Alex Ross the past four years. But, Moglia believes he will quickly get acclimated to the role.
“I have no doubt that, over time, Josh is going to understand our offense and is going to be able to execute. He does some things, frankly, better than [Ross]. Having been in the system for four solid years, he could call the game if he needed to,” Moglia said. “Josh may not be doing that, but he’ll be able to execute the types of stuff we give him and ask him to execute. I think the fact we keep it a little simpler, just allows him to have less hesitation and he can make better decisions. I’m confident he can do that.”
The 6-foot-1, 195 pound Stilley played in three games as Ross’ backup last season, but completed just 1-of-2 passes for four yards against Alabama A&M.
The lack of experience only makes Stilley even more eager to get after it.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I haven’t really [started] a game since high school. With that being said, I’m very excited going into this. I feel confident with the game plan, I feel confident about myself as a leader out there. I’m a little nervous for sure, but once I get that first snap out of the way – I’ll be ready to play for sure.”
A little banged up
The Chants are pretty able-bodied to start the year, but have a few players hampered by minor injuries.
Starting safety CJ Thompson came up lame, grabbing his hamstring at a team practice last week and was held out for the rest of the day. Moglia said Thompson will likely be able to play, but isn’t sure if he will start.
Also, linebacker Zach Kelley hurt his ankle in the first week of practice and may also be limited Saturday in a reserve role.
“I think our guys are pretty healthy,” said Moglia.
Taking over at corner
According to Moglia, senior defensive back Samson Baldwin had a tremendous spring. So much so, the 5-foot-10, 185 pound standout will open the season atop the team’s depth chart at cornerback as he supplanted two-year starter Kamron Summers for the role.
The two will still be on the field together the majority of the time, but Baldwin was the more impressive player heading into the season opener.
“We think he’s one of our two best cornerbacks,” Moglia said of Baldwin. “He really wants to have a great last year of his career, and he was not our starter at the beginning of the season on the depth chart. He earned that position. He beat out [Summers].”
Starting at cornerback is nothing new for Summers, he did so in all 14 games as a sophomore and all 12 last year. He just has an even bigger role now.
“I’m optimistic that he’s going to have a good season,” Moglia said. “I’m excited about him being there.”
