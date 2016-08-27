Coastal Carolina roundup: Women’s soccer nets big win

Women’s soccer
Coastal Carolina 2, (at) Winthrop 1: Freshman Heston Neal scored with under 16 seconds remaining to lead the Chanticleers to a thrilling victory over the Eagles.
Amber Adams gave Coastal (2-0-1) the lead with a goal in the 17th minute.
Keeley Leising scored in the 77th minute to tie it up for Winthrop.
Men’s soccer
(At) Virginia 2, Coastal Carolina 1: Edward Opoku scored in the 73rd minute to lift the Cavaliers past the Chants.
Coastal grabbed an early lead on Wes White’s goal in the fifth minute, but Virginia quickly answered with Paddy Poss’ penalty kick goal in the seventh minute.
Volleyball
Coastal Carolina 3, (at) Florida International 0: Leah Hardeman had 14 kills and Tahleia Bishop added 11 as the Chants cruised to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 win at the Florida International Invitational.
Coastal Carolina 3, Florida A&M 0: At Miami, Natasa Savovic had 10 kills and Annayka Legros added eight as the Chants cruised to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-20 win at the Florida International Invitational.
