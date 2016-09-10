Henderson nabs more records as Coastal Carolina routs Florida A&M

Coastal Carolina running back De’Angelo Henderson broke an NCAA record by scoring a touchdown in his 28th consecutive game while leading the Chanticleers to a 49-10 victory over Florida A&M in their home opener Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
On Coastal’s second possession, Henderson became the university’s all-time scoring leader with 302 points, passing former place-kicker Josh Hoke’s previous mark of 297. He broke another record in the third quarter when he scored his 47th career touchdown, eclipsing a record set by Aundres Perkins.
Overall, Henderson finished with 13 rushes for 128 yards and three touchdowns.
Check back for a full game story.
