UNC holds on to beat Stetson, advances to 11th College World Series in program history

Before North Carolina's Super Regional series, the talk was that Stetson had one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball — perhaps the best.

The numbers supported that.

All four of its starting pitchers had ERA's below 3. Three were drafted in this week's MLB draft. And as a team, Stetson led the country with a 2.56 ERA, well ahead of the next team, Stanford, which had a 2.81 ERA.

But in both of its games, UNC had no trouble with Stetson's pitchers. The Tar Heels combined for 23 hits in the two games, and on Saturday, they won their second consecutive game over the Hatters 7-5, solidifying one of eight spots in the College World Series.

It will be UNC's first appearance in the College World Series since 2013.

Last season, UNC lost in the Regional Round, and in 2015 and 2016, it failed to make the tournament. In 2014, the Tar Heels also lost in the Regional Round.

But this season, with the sting of last season's defeat, the Tar Heels were determined this year would be different. And it has been. Since the start of the NCAA tournament, UNC has not lost a game. It won three games in the Regional round and the two games here.





The Tar Heels' hitting in particular has been strong.

Stetson pitcher Jack Perkins, who came into the game with an 11-2 record and a 2.34 ERA, last only 2 1/3 innings on Saturday, his shortest start of the season. He gave up nine hits and six runs before being pulled from the game.

The Tar Heels started the game off hot in the first inning.

They batted through the order, picking up six hits, including three RBI doubles. The scoring started with junior Cody Roberts, who hit a RBI double to left center field. Then came junior Brandon Riley, who hit one down the right field line, scoring Roberts.

Senior Zack Gahagan hit a RBI-single that scored Riley. And Ashton McGee hit an RBI-double that scored sophomore Ike Freeman.

Stetson's Jonathan Meola hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to get the Hatters on the board, 4-1. But UNC added two more in the next inning.

Stetson picked up a good number of hits but often failed to cash in.

On the pitching side, UNC starter Gianluca Dalatri lasted 3 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits and three runs. Freshman pitcher Caden O'Brien did a good job in relief for the Tar Heels, pitching the next two innings without giving up a run.

Stetson added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and one in the bottom of the ninth to bring the score to 7-5. The Hatters had a runner on base with the tying run at the plate.

But relief pitcher Josh Hiatt closed out the game, and the Tar Heels advanced to their 11th College World Series in program history.