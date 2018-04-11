ESPN announces new tournament in Myrtle Beach

A new college basketball tournament is headed to the beach.
During a press conference held at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon, an ESPN representative announced a new Myrtle Beach Invitational.
The tournament will take place at Coastal Carolina University on Nov. 15, 16 and 18, with a championship game on the final day, and will feature eight teams. All three days of the tournament will be nationally televised on an ESPN network.
Coastal men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis said there is a three-year contract to hold the event in the area.
The initial teams include West Virginia University, Western Kentucky, St. Josephs University from Philadelphia, Pa., Valparaiso University from Indiana, Cal State Fullerton and Wake Forest University from Winston-Salem, N.C.
“Today is the beginning of a great partnership,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “I may not know a lot about sports, but one thing I do know are the components that make a good partnership.”
Coastal Carolina is the host school but will not participate in the inaugural tournament. It will play in the event in 2019, according to CCU athletic director Matt Hogue, though it is limited to participating in the same tournament just once every four years per NCAA rules, he said.
“That’s a big event that’s coming. It puts us on a big stage,” Ellis said. “I think the big thing is ESPN is covering the entire event, so for the entire weekend we’ll be on national television. It’s great for the area, it’s great for the economy, and great for Coastal. I think it’s going to be as big a national event as we’ve had in this area.”
An ESPN representative said he is hopeful the tournament will create a long-term relationship with the City of Myrtle Beach.
“It's no secret that sports is a very important component of our local tourism industry,” Jonathan Paris, Myrtle Beach executive director of sports tourism said. “In 2017 alone, sports tourism generated $158 million of economic impact to the City of Myrtle Beach and over 165,000 total hotel room nights, representing 60 percent of our group sales business. Sports tourism remains a strong and growing industry for our area.”
Discussions about the possibility of bringing a basketball tournament to the Myrtle Beach area began after the 11th annual Puerto Rico Tip-Off was held this past November at CCU’s HTC Center.
It was brought to the area through the combined efforts of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance, of which Coastal Carolina University is a member, and CCU.
The Puerto Rico tournament is one of many owned and operated by ESPN Events, and it was relocated from Puerto Rico because of the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on the island U.S. territory.
ESPN and organizers were impressed with the area’s ability to host a tournament with its array of hotels, venues, restaurants and hospitality, according to Dan Shoemaker, a Puerto Rico tournament official and retired ESPN Vice President of Collegiate Relations.
That event featured 12 games of coverage over three days on the ESPN family of networks.
Comments