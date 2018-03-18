Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni greet his brother, Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni after Marshall won the NCAA Conference USA Men's Basketball Championship in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Marshall defeated Western Kentucky 67-66.
'We're crazy. We're not that crazy': D'Antoni clears the record on brother's comments

By David Wetzel

March 18, 2018 06:35 PM

Did Dan D'Antoni really say that his Marshall Thundering Herd would beat the Houston Rockets?

Not so fast, says Mike D'Antoni, the Rockets' head coach.

"Everybody kind of took it wrong. He wasn't talking about the Rockets," Mike D'Antoni told the Houston Chronicle. "We're crazy. We're not that crazy."

After 13th-seeded Marshall upset No. 4 seed Wichita State in the NCAA tournament Friday, Dan D'Antoni said in a postgame interview "Tell my brother we'd beat his team."

The NBA-leading Rockets were not the squad he was referring to, according to Mike D'Antoni.

"I always held it over his head that my '72 team went to the NCAA; his team only went to the NIT," Mike D'Antoni told the Houston Chronicle. "Now, I can't do that. It's going to be a long summer.

"It's great. He's done an unbelievable job. He does it the right way. He's got great kids. More than anything, their GPA is over 3-point. Just a lot of great things."

Dan D'Antoni, the former longtime Socastee High coach, and Marshall will attempt to reach the Sweet 16 as they take on fifth-seeded West Virginia at 9:40 p.m. Sunday (TBS).

