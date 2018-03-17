Marshall basketball coach Dan D'Antoni
Dan D'Antoni sends message to his brother after Marshall's upset of Wichita State

March 17, 2018 03:55 PM

Fresh off an upset of No. 4 seed Wichita State, Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni didn't waste any time sending a message to a potential future opponent.

"Tell my brother we'd beat his team," the former longtime Socastee coach said in a postgame interview after the 13th-seeded Thundering Herd beat the Shockers 81-75 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

Perhaps it's a big stretch to say Marshall would ever play - let alone beat - the NBA-leading Houston Rockets, coached by Dan's brother, Mike D'Antoni. Yet, he and the Herd seem to be up for any challenge in front of them.

Next up is a big one: in-state rival West Virginia, the fifth seed out of the East Region. Tip off is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. Sunday and will be televised by TBS.

