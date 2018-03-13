Power programs compete in General Hackler Championship

Chris Petefish of Georgia Tech takes his approach shot onto the 18th green.
Chris Petefish of Georgia Tech studies the green for a putt for par on the 18th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Chris Petefish of Georgia Tech sinks a putt for par on the 18th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Noah Norton of Georgia Tech tees off from the 12th tee during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Chris Petefish of Georgia Tech tees off from the 13th tee during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Chris Petefish of Georgia Tech tees off from the 13th tee during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Stephen Franken of NC State reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 16th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Phillip Barbaree of LSU tees off from the 11th during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Phillip Barbaree of LSU makes his way down the 11th fairway during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Golfers wait to tee off during the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Phillip Barbaree of LSU takes his approach shot on the 10th fairway during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Walker Lee of Texas A&M chips onto the 10th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Walker Lee of Texas A&M hits around a tree onto the 11th fairway during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Noah Norton of Georgia Tech chips onto the 11th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Thomas Walsh of Virginia watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Phillip Barbaree of LSU grimaces as he misses a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Phillip Barbaree of LSU chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Fred Allen Meyer of Kentucky takes his approach shot onto the 18th green during the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Noah Norton of Georgia Tech studies his putt on the 18th green. He finished the round with a 3-under 69, helping the Yellow Jackets hold off Texas A&M.
Chris Petefish of Georgia Tech (center) greets his playing partners on the 18th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Phillip Barbaree of LSU chips onto the 9th green during the final round of the 17th General Hackler Championship golf tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
