Opening day win for CCU Baseball

Coastal Carolina senior Kevin Woodall Jr. of Georgetown comes to the plate after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning Saturday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers opened the 2018 season with a 17-2 win over Virginia Tech in the 19th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament, which continues through Monday at both Springs Brooks Stadium and Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach.
Crowds of Coastal fans fill the grassy areas surrounding Spring Brooks Stadium on the first day of the 2018 season as part of the 18th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament Friday. The announced crowd of 3,154 accounts for the third largest on-campus regular season attendance in program history.
Jason Bilous was the opening pitcher for Coastal Carolina's first game against Virginia Tech on the first day of the 2018 season as part of the 18th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament. Feb. 16, 2018.
Coastal coach Gary Gilmore greets fans from the dug out at Coastal's first game of the 2018 season against Virginia Tech. Feb. 16, 2018.
Keaton Weisz got the first hit of the 2018 Coastal baseball season with a double against Virginia Tech in the first inning. Feb. 16, 2018.
Coach Gary Gilmore congratulates Keaton Weisz as he rounds third base on his way to score the first run of the 2018 Coastal Baseball season. Weisz, who had a double in the first inning against Virginia Tech, was driven in by a home run from team mate Kevin Woodall Jr. Feb. 16, 2018.
Kevin Woodall Jr. catches a Virginia Tech in-field fly during the first game of the season at Coastal Carolina University. Feb. 16, 2018.
Kevin Woodall Jr. points to the crowd as he rounds third after hitting his first home run of the 2018 Coastal Carolina's baseball season. Feb. 16, 2018.
Coastal's Zach Biermann cheers with the crowd has he reaches second base on Friday. Coastal Carolina's baseball season started Friday at Spring Brooks Stadium with the first game against Virginia Tech as part of the 18th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament. Feb. 16, 2018.
Coastal Carolina's baseball season started Friday at Spring Brooks Stadium with the first game against Virginia Tech as part of the 18th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament. Feb. 16, 2018.
Kieton Rivers watches his ball travel over the left field fence for a home run against Virginia Tech on the opening day of Coastal Carolina's baseball season. Feb. 16, 2018.
Kieton Rivers celebrates with his team and a crowd of fans following his home run against Virginia Tech. Feb. 16, 2018.
Seth Lancaster is tagged out trying to get back to second base despite his first base coach's pleas safe gestures. Feb. 16, 2018.
Jace Rivers, the 1-year-old nephew of Coastal outfielder Kieton Rivers, shows off his hat while watching his uncle's first game of the 2018 season. Feb. 16, 2018.
