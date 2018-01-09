How Monday proved college football coaches’ most common recruiting pitch is a hoax

Last night’s events can be described with many strong words.
Unbelievable.
Stunning.
Shocking.
Never miss a local story.
Unreal.
And that’s not to mention there was a heck of a football game played between Alabama and Georgia.
While many people will remember Monday night for the Crimson Tide’s monumental 26-23 comeback against the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship game, an ugly scene from the game is instead burned into my memory.
You surely remember it: Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown shown punching a Georgia player before getting an unsportsmanlike penalty. Then, as I – and I bet everyone else – thought it would end there, the cameras had to keep shifting to the sideline, where Brown took a chewing out from coach Nick Saban and then another coach, whom Brown made a run at and appeared to attempt to hit.
Way to steal the spotlight, young man.
But then Saban and his coaches one-upped Brown by later putting him back in the game. He went on to make a key tackle down the stretch and, by at least one CBSSports.com writer, Brown was described in a savior-like manner: “He channeled his anger for the good of the team.”
This just shows that a win-by-any-means mentality is celebrated by some.
Yet, I’m sure every college football coach’s recruiting pitch – mirroring their public comments – goes something like this: “Our program is about molding great young men, not just great football players.”
Give me a break.
If that were the case, Brown would have never been put back on the field Monday night. None of his actions were OK, and putting him back on the field implied that they were.
It could have been a teaching moment for Saban and Co. Instead, winning a football game was more important.
And Saban has a history of leniency with discipline. Just Google “Nick Saban and discipline.”
Sadly, in my mind the Brown incident overshadowed a historic moment in which Saban tied the great Bear Bryant with six national titles.
That’s not to say every coach is willing to win at all costs. There’s plenty of coaches out there who truly are concerned with molding young men just as much as good players.
I happen to believe Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is one of them.
However, I think guys like him are exceptions.
There’s so much pressure – and lack of job security – on coaches in such a big-money product that holding up to morals has got to be hard to do.
I get it.
So why pretend this is higher education? This is big-money football.
If discipline is going to be handled similar to that of the NFL, we might as well pay the players and not expect them to attend classes.
Obviously it’s not about grooming quality young men. It’s about winning at all costs.
Brown, a sophomore, may be a solid young man, but he didn’t show much character Monday night.
Nonetheless, today he – like the rest of the Crimson Tide players – is being celebrated as a champion.
And to some, he’s even a hero.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments