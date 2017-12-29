‘If I suck, I suck’: National publication chronicles Hunter Renfrow’s bet on himself

With Clemson on the brink of the College Football Playoff, it’s nearing Hunter Renfrow time.
The Socastee product and one-time walk-on for the Tigers, has proven in the last two years that he saves his best for the biggest games, particularly against Alabama.
This time Clemson takes the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl in the national semifinals after splitting the last two national championship games with them.
While Renfrow has been a mainstay and one of Clemson’s biggest fan favorites in recent years, it wasn’t all that long ago that he was a long shot to ever see the field.
The New York post chronicles his meteoric rise from undersized walk-on to a star receiver who caught the game-winning pass in Clemson’s first national championship game win in 35 years.
The story touches on Renfrow’s first meeting with teammates and them at first believing it was a joke. It talks about his brutal games with his older brothers, contests that took him a while to even be allowed to play in. Then, it shows how he could have taken a different route – to a smaller school or for baseball – before instead taking on the long road to stardom at Clemson with coaches who had succeeded similarly to how he has.
The question the coming week now is: What will be the next chapter in this underdog story?
