Clemson's Hunter Renfrow, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Alabama's Tony Brown during the second half last year’s national championship game.
Clemson's Hunter Renfrow, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Alabama's Tony Brown during the second half last year’s national championship game. John Bazemore AP
Clemson's Hunter Renfrow, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Alabama's Tony Brown during the second half last year’s national championship game. John Bazemore AP

College Sports

‘If I suck, I suck’: National publication chronicles Hunter Renfrow’s bet on himself

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 29, 2017 05:19 PM

With Clemson on the brink of the College Football Playoff, it’s nearing Hunter Renfrow time.

The Socastee product and one-time walk-on for the Tigers, has proven in the last two years that he saves his best for the biggest games, particularly against Alabama.

This time Clemson takes the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl in the national semifinals after splitting the last two national championship games with them.

While Renfrow has been a mainstay and one of Clemson’s biggest fan favorites in recent years, it wasn’t all that long ago that he was a long shot to ever see the field.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The New York post chronicles his meteoric rise from undersized walk-on to a star receiver who caught the game-winning pass in Clemson’s first national championship game win in 35 years.

The story touches on Renfrow’s first meeting with teammates and them at first believing it was a joke. It talks about his brutal games with his older brothers, contests that took him a while to even be allowed to play in. Then, it shows how he could have taken a different route – to a smaller school or for baseball – before instead taking on the long road to stardom at Clemson with coaches who had succeeded similarly to how he has.

The question the coming week now is: What will be the next chapter in this underdog story?

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

    Mike Morrison had the dates of July 12-15 circled on his calendar, marking when he returns to the Myrtle Beach area as the High-A Winston-Salem Dash visited the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand 5:21

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand
At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four 0:34

At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four
Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class 3:14

Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

View More Video