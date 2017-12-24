What a win over Alabama would mean for Clemson football now – and in the future

In football, it can be disastrous to look ahead.
Luckily, in this case we don’t need to.
It’s too early to consider what it would mean for Clemson to win a second consecutive national championship in the 2018 version of the College Football Playoff.
Instead, let’s take some time to ponder what it would mean to simply get to the championship game for the third straight season.
A little less than a year ago I wrote about how Dabo Swinney might just be the best coach in college football right now. After beating Alabama in the national championship game last January, I believe Swinney cemented his place aside the Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban as co-best coaches in the nation.
Now, though, as the Tigers begin the CFP as a No. 1 seed with a contest against No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl looming, I believe a win is would be worthy enough to anoint Swinney as the clear No. 1 all by his lonesome.
Think about it. That would be two out of three from Alabama in the last three seasons, and the one loss was a close game.
A win would also prove that the program is much more than a product of having the great Deshaun Watson. We knew this already, but beating Alabama without him would be a first.
That being said, a victory would also validate Clemson as the top college football program in the nation.
Sure, Alabama is the only program to have made it to the College Football Playoff in each of its first four years (including by the skin of its teeth this season). But Clemson has made it to the last three and this year represents the all-important rubber match.
Therefore, a Tigers victory would be of historic proportions.
Now, what if they win it all? Well, that even furthers their stamp of approval as college football’s best.
However, with all this could eventually be trouble.
I ran into a Clemson fan at a store the day before the all-important ACC Championship game against Miami and had some small talk. Simply speaking of whether the Tigers would beat the Hurricanes quickly turned into something to the effect of: “I just hope Dabo doesn’t leave for Alabama when Saban retires.”
I was at first caught off guard a little. However, when you think about his history with the state of Alabama – having grown up there, graduated from the university and served as an assistant coach – it’s easy to understand the connection and possibility of a match made in heaven.
But it’s more about Saban. Would he leave for another job or retire? I seriously doubt the former and it’s unclear on the latter.
The other big question is this: Could Swinney take Clemson to the mountain top of college football – yes, above the almighty Alabama – and eventually leave for a program he’s surpassed just to “go home”?
Questions, questions.
So as we get set for the College Football Playoff semifinals a week from Monday, there’s a lot at stake – even more so than usual for the Tigers.
It would be quite the achievement to beat the Crimson Tide once again and anything after would be icing on the cake.
While many long-term questions will continue to loom in the minds of Clemson fans, one thing in my mind will be certain with a win in the semifinals: There’s no better program nowadays.
What that means for the future is anyone’s guess.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Editor’s note
Because of an early deadline in connection with the Christmas holiday, there are no NFL game results in this edition. Find results, game stories and more at myrtlebeachonline.com, and look for other coverage in Tuesday’s edition of The Sun News.
College Football Playoff semifinals
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
