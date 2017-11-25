Swinney defends tirade as he believes USC fans put his players in danger

Dabo Swinney defended his first-half tirade on the sideline against South Carolina on Saturday night, saying that he was trying to protect his players.
According to WISTV’s Joe Gorchow, Swinney was furious about USC fans throwing bottles onto the field.
ESPN says Dabo was so furious that the USC student section for throwing bottles on the field. #Clemson coach has every right to be infuriated with that. Even Carolina players reportedly (according to ESPN) are throwing the bottles back into the stands. @wis10— Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) November 26, 2017
Swinney received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his actions.
Never miss a local story.
Heading into halftime, Swinney explained his actions to ESPN’s Holly Rowe.
“Well, I didn’t know it was in the rules to throw stuff from the stands. I didn’t know that was part of the game. That was about the 10th time. I’m just trying to protect my players. If they don’t to control it, what are we going to do? That’s all I’m trying to say. It’s on me. I shouldn’t have lost my poise and my cool, but that’s an embarrassment. These people are better than that. And that’s just a few people here; it’s not the majority of these South Carolina people. That’s an embarrassing situation right there. That’s how somebody gets hurt.”
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments