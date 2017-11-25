Clemson running back Darien Rencher (21) carries the ball against South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) during the first half Saturday.
Clemson running back Darien Rencher (21) carries the ball against South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) during the first half Saturday. Sean Rayford AP

Swinney defends tirade as he believes USC fans put his players in danger

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 25, 2017 09:44 PM

Dabo Swinney defended his first-half tirade on the sideline against South Carolina on Saturday night, saying that he was trying to protect his players.

According to WISTV’s Joe Gorchow, Swinney was furious about USC fans throwing bottles onto the field.

Swinney received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his actions.

Heading into halftime, Swinney explained his actions to ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

“Well, I didn’t know it was in the rules to throw stuff from the stands. I didn’t know that was part of the game. That was about the 10th time. I’m just trying to protect my players. If they don’t to control it, what are we going to do? That’s all I’m trying to say. It’s on me. I shouldn’t have lost my poise and my cool, but that’s an embarrassment. These people are better than that. And that’s just a few people here; it’s not the majority of these South Carolina people. That’s an embarrassing situation right there. That’s how somebody gets hurt.”

