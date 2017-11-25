Alabama guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) during the first half Saturday.
Alabama guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) during the first half Saturday. Mary Altaffer AP
Alabama guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) during the first half Saturday. Mary Altaffer AP

College Sports

Rare 3-on-5 college basketball game breaks out after on-court altercation

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 25, 2017 07:08 PM

While the Alabama football team’s loss to Auburn was winding down Saturday, the university’s basketball team found itself in a truly bizarre situation.

The Crimson Tide’s whole bench was ejected, leaving the squad to play 3-on-5 against Minnesota down the stretch. The ejections resulted from a a scuffle that started with two players and later included others.

As the odd story started to spread via social media, soon more than 100,000 people were tuned in to the game’s live stream on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite the irregular circumstances, the Crimson Tide kept the game competitive before ultimately losing 89-84.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

    Mike Morrison had the dates of July 12-15 circled on his calendar, marking when he returns to the Myrtle Beach area as the High-A Winston-Salem Dash visited the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand 5:21

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand
At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four 0:34

At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four
Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class 3:14

Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

View More Video