Rare 3-on-5 college basketball game breaks out after on-court altercation

While the Alabama football team’s loss to Auburn was winding down Saturday, the university’s basketball team found itself in a truly bizarre situation.
The Crimson Tide’s whole bench was ejected, leaving the squad to play 3-on-5 against Minnesota down the stretch. The ejections resulted from a a scuffle that started with two players and later included others.
Meanwhile, Alabama basketball is playing 3-on-5 due to their entire bench being ejected: pic.twitter.com/NE18FUBzKJ— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 25, 2017
As the odd story started to spread via social media, soon more than 100,000 people were tuned in to the game’s live stream on Facebook.
Despite the irregular circumstances, the Crimson Tide kept the game competitive before ultimately losing 89-84.
