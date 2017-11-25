Socastee High product Hunter Renfrow has 46 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown this season.
Socastee High product Hunter Renfrow has 46 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown this season. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
Socastee High product Hunter Renfrow has 46 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown this season. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

College Sports

These locals will be right in the middle of the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry game

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 25, 2017 03:07 PM

Surely you’ve heard of Hunter Renfrow, the Socastee High graduate who caught the game-winning touchdown in Clemson’s national championship win over Alabama last season.

You’re also probably familiar with Bryan Edwards, the talented wide receiver from Conway who starts for South Carolina.

However, as you tune in for tonight’s Palmetto State rivalry, there’s six players – three on each roster – with area connections who will take part in one way or another tonight.

Below is a breakdown of each player and his role with his respective team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Clemson

Hunter Renfrow, WR: A prototypical slot receiver, the Socastee product has 46 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown this season.

Cole Renfrow, TE: The Socastee High product is redshirting as a freshman.

Daniel Funderburk, DE: The North Myrtle Beach High product is redshirting as a freshman.

South Carolina

Bryan Edwards, WR: A 6-foot-3 wideout, the Conway product has 53 receptions for 635 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Caleb Jenerette, TE: The freshman from Aynor has not recorded any stats this season.

Sean McGonigal, LB: The freshman from Myrtle Beach has not recorded any stats this season.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

    Mike Morrison had the dates of July 12-15 circled on his calendar, marking when he returns to the Myrtle Beach area as the High-A Winston-Salem Dash visited the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand 5:21

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand
At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four 0:34

At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four
Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class 3:14

Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

View More Video