These locals will be right in the middle of the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry game

Surely you’ve heard of Hunter Renfrow, the Socastee High graduate who caught the game-winning touchdown in Clemson’s national championship win over Alabama last season.
You’re also probably familiar with Bryan Edwards, the talented wide receiver from Conway who starts for South Carolina.
However, as you tune in for tonight’s Palmetto State rivalry, there’s six players – three on each roster – with area connections who will take part in one way or another tonight.
Below is a breakdown of each player and his role with his respective team.
Clemson
Hunter Renfrow, WR: A prototypical slot receiver, the Socastee product has 46 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown this season.
Cole Renfrow, TE: The Socastee High product is redshirting as a freshman.
Daniel Funderburk, DE: The North Myrtle Beach High product is redshirting as a freshman.
South Carolina
Bryan Edwards, WR: A 6-foot-3 wideout, the Conway product has 53 receptions for 635 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Caleb Jenerette, TE: The freshman from Aynor has not recorded any stats this season.
Sean McGonigal, LB: The freshman from Myrtle Beach has not recorded any stats this season.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
