Iowa State’s title ends event, but Puerto Rico Tip-Off may continue to impact area

ESPN announcer LaPhonso Ellis (right) interviews Iowa State point guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1), the tournament MVP, and shooting guard Donovan Jackson (4), who set a tournament record with 76 cumulative points in three games, after the Cyclones defeated Boise State 75-64 in the championship game of the 11th Puerto Rico Tip-Off on Sunday at the HTC Center in Conway. Joe Faraoni ESPN Images